Lakeland cuts milk price for January 

Lakeland Dairies has announced a cut to its milk price for January.

The board made the decision following consideration of all current market conditions, the processor said.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 6c per litre to 52.85c per litre inclusive of Vat, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The January price includes an input support payment of 1.5c per litre, inclusive of Vat, for all suppliers.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 5p per litre to 42.5p per litre.

The January price includes a supplementary input support payment of 1.5p per litre.

Weakened markets

The markets started turning towards the end of 2022 and have weakened very significantly in recent months with growth in global milk supplies continuing, a Lakeland spokesperson said.

"High rates of inflation are affecting overall market sentiment. Demand has reduced, buyers have held back, exports have slowed and prices have eased considerably," the spokesperson added.

"This will have a continuing impact for all processors during 2023 and will continue to affect milk price, in line with weaker market conditions, over the coming months."

Lakeland said that it is "acutely aware" that any pricing adjustments create challenges for dairy farmers, as input costs remain high.

"The co-operative will seek at all times to maximise returns for milk suppliers," the spokesperson continued.

"While the overall balance of supply and demand is challenged by increasing supplies, softer demand and reduced returns, Lakeland will pay as competitive a milk price as possible, in line with market conditions."

Continue to support farmers

Speaking in recent days, Irish Farmers' Association dairy chair Stephen Arthur has said that sustaining milk price as peak milk production approaches "has to be a priority for every processor".

"The processors were slow to pass on returns when the market was rising but have no problem telling farmers that they will drop prices immediately now that the market is softening," Mr Arthur said.

"It is vital that our processors continue to support farmers in this high input environment. Our production costs remain high; therefore, we cannot sustain significant cuts to our milk price this spring."