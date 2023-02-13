'Immediate action' needed from processors and Government on sheep farm 'income crisis'

"Immediate action" from processors and Government is being called for to tackle the "deepening income crisis" on sheep farms.

This comes as the Irish Farmers' Association held a protest in Roscommon on Monday morning, which was organised following the latest price cut, which has hit sheep farmers who are "already grappling" with severe input costs and slashed margins.

Addressing the assembled farmers, IFA president Tim Cullinan called for action.

“IFA made a clear case to Minister McConalogue that support of €30 per ewe was needed for the sector," Mr Cullinan said.

"Instead, the minister went with €12 per ewe, which is way too low given the impact of inflation on the sector.

“The minister must act now. This is the third time our members have taken action and sounded the alarm bell in as many weeks. Let this Government and the processors be under no illusion; it won’t be the last if support is not forthcoming."

'Greed'

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said that the processors' "greed was so great that they were effectively destroying their own supply chain".

"The margins on sheep farms have been trimmed to the bone, falling by 81% to just €7 per ewe, including the Sheep Welfare Scheme payment," he said.

"Factories cannot expect producers to keep going on this margin.

"Teagasc and Bord Bia have said they expect similar input costs and market conditions for this year, leaving sheep farmers facing the prospect of €7 per ewe return for the year, at best."

Price drop

Meanwhile, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association has said that the situation facing sheep farmers in Ireland is becoming "increasingly dire."

Michael McDonnell, vice president of the INHFA said that "an immediate pressing issue is the current price of lamb which is over €20 behind last year's price for a 22kg lamb carcass".

"This price drop is having a devastating impact on farmers, many of whom are already operating on very tight margins," Mr O'Donnell said.

"This will have serious consequences for next summer's store trade because a lot of those finishers will not be at the ringside."

Financial hammering

With Minister Charlie McConalogue committing to reconvening the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association sheep chair Sean McNamara has said that the economic sustainability of sheep farmers must top the group's agenda.

"The sheep sector is in complete turmoil with sheep farmers around the country taking a serious financial hammering," Mr McNamara said.

"We are producing a sustainable product in an environmentally sustainable way but the lack of interest in our economic sustainability on the part of processors, retailers, and the Government has been a disgrace.

"The sheep vision group must address this before anything else."

Mr McNamara added that "answers" are needed from the processors, retailers, and Government.

"Primary producers are playing their part by producing world-class nutritious food, but the stark reality is that we are not getting paid enough for that product, nor are we getting the necessary supports from Government," he added.

"That is what the sheep vision group needs to get to grips with first and foremost - not asking sheep farmers to do more on the environment or anything else while they are haemorrhaging money."

The ICSA is seeking an annual support payment of €50m, in addition to the CAP support, to deliver a ewe payment of €35 per ewe.

The association has also called for an exceptional aid payment of €20 per head for up to a maximum of five hundred head of lambs which have been sold at significantly reduced prices over the period from August 2022 to February 2023.