Over 2,000 new farmers confirmed for Organic Farming Scheme this year

This week they will receive their approval providing them with a five-year contract commencing on January 1, 2023. 
Reaching 10% of all land farmed organically by 2030 is "hugely ambitious", but there is "real; progress" being made already, Ms Hackett said.

Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 09:20
Kathleen O'Sullivan

All eligible new applicants to the Organic Farming Scheme for 2023 will be accepted immediately, Minister of State Pippa Hackett has said.

Over 2,000 farmers applied in the most recent opening of the scheme, and this week they will receive their approval providing them with a five-year contract commencing on January 1, 2023. 

Organic farmers whose contracts expired at the end of 2022 and reapplied will also receive confirmation that they have been accepted into the scheme.

Ms Hackett spoke ahead of leading a major trade mission this week to Germany with Bord Bia to promote organic Irish food and drink. 

The visit starts on Monday in Berlin and moves to Nuremberg on Tuesday and Wednesday for the Biofach trade fair, the world’s largest organic trade fair where a number of Irish organic companies are participating.

Progress

"This is a very exciting time in the Irish organic food and drink sector and this visit continues my mission to secure new market opportunities for our produce around the world," Ms Hackett said. 

"This Government’s commitment to the organic sector is backed up by our €256m commitment to a new organic farming scheme – a five-fold increase on the previous scheme.

"This significant investment by Government in our organic sector with a target of reaching 10% of all land farmed organically by 2030 is hugely ambitious but we are making real progress already."

Quality and ambition of Irish produce

Biofach is part of a global network of organic trade fairs that also take place in the USA, Brazil, China, India, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.

"A crucial step in our organic journey is driving new market opportunities for Irish organic produce," Ms Hackett continued. 

"This is why I’m leading this trade mission to Germany this week. The presence of many Irish organic companies at Biofach is a resounding vote of confidence in the quality and ambition of our organic Irish produce. 

"There are 25,000 visitors and buyers from more than 100 countries expected here and I want to make sure that as large an audience as possible hears the Irish organic message." 

Jim O’Toole, Bord Bia chief executive, and newly appointed Bord Bia organic sector manager Emmet Doyle will also take part in the trade mission to Biofach.

Mr O’Toole said that over the past 12 months, Bord Bia has intensified its investment in organics, to support the increased commitment at farm level. 

"Biofach has long played a central role in Bord Bia’s promotional and business development activity, and we are again supporting Irish organic producers with a dedicated Origin Green Ireland stand playing host to eight companies spanning multiple sectors," he added.

Ireland ‘well on the way’ to organic farm target

