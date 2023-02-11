Herd Notes: Some common calving issues to make sure you act quickly on

Calving in spring herds is in full swing in both dairy and beef farms, with many well over the halfway point at this stage.

Some I have been speaking to have encountered a bit of scour in young calves this week gone as temperatures have been up, and bugs seem to get in around sheds.

Where possible, try to keep older calves away from younger ones, as this contact can be a significant cause of the transfer of bugs.

Try to keep calf beds clean and dry with plenty of straw. Insure that calving boxes are cleaned out as often as you can and that they are limed and disinfected. This may not always be possible when a lot of calves are being born, so the next best thing is to put in a new deep bed of fresh straw after each calving. Young claves with a touch of pneumonia also seems to be an issue in recent days.

Check that ventilation is appropriate in your calf shed or calf creep and that there are no draughts on the calves.

Milk fever and retained cleanings

I wrote a little about milk fever and retained cleanings a few weeks ago, but it is well worth revisiting as there seem to have been more issues recently, and they are two very common issues.

Changing from one silage to another, even within the same pit, swapping to a different one and moving between batches of bales are proving to be big challenges on some farms this spring.

Different mineral profiles within these silages are adjusting the metabolic status of cows at the point of calving and resulting in some holding cleanings or getting milk fever. And you must act fast when you see one or two cases, as it is unlikely to sort itself without intervention.

As always, prevention is better than cure. Assess your dry cow diet and adjust that, rather than waiting until cows have calved and you are running around with bottles and Bolus solutions when the cow is already down.

Up the magnesium, use a more available source of magnesium, increase straw and reduce silage, while adjusting protein to keep intakes up. Once calved, make sure that the calcium intake is sufficient to support early lactation requirements.

Move to silages made from swards that you know had very little or any slurry applied to grow them. Coastal farms have the added issue of higher sodium in silages, which complicates things further but this is unavoidable, but must be addressed with dietary adjustments.

Grazing is a go for some

With many yards concerned about forage supply and it disappearing rapidly around the country, grazing has begun for a good few in excellent conditions.

There is plenty of grass in fields that needs to be grazed off so growth can really take off for the year. This will also help enable slurry to be applied on the grazing block to reduce fertiliser requirements in the spring.

Some have been out with the first round of nitrogen, and in the current conditions, it will wake up the grass and get it going.

It has a nice healthy base and good leaf, but you can see a foxy tip coming on it, indicating that it could do with some nitrogen.