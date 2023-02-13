Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Get your spring grazing plan in place before turnout. Have targets set for getting around the farm, but don’t get obsessed pushing cows to grass if it means that you don’t achieve sufficient energy intakes to support their performance targets. It is still a long way to the start of the second round.
- Have a look into water troughs before cattle head out and clean them out where necessary.
- Slurry application. When applying, take care not to spread heavy volumes on advanced grass swards as it will result in low utilisation at grazing.
- A fertiliser application plan needs to be put in place. Many have no fertiliser out, plan to get it out ASAP as ground will react well to it as the days are getting longer and growth will be improving. Soil temperatures are well above 5 degrees, with some recording close to 9 degrees.
- Some herds have a problem with lice, despite some herds being treated twice already. Stock are doing a lot of scratching and tail-swishing in sheds.
- Driving intake should be a priority to boost milk and fertility performance in fresh cows. Supply fresh cows with the best quality forage you have on the farm and balance with a sufficient volume of an appropriate concentrate.
- Introduce cows slowly to grass and increase allocations each day for a week before leaving them out between morning and evening milkings.
- Don’t forget the Magnesium bucket for cows and calves when they do go to grass - one bucket per 20 cows is the recommended rate.
- If turning cows and calves out to grass soon, then continue to monitor calves suckling. Try to put them into a field with plenty of shelter for the first few days and nights.
- Continue to feed dry cows with the appropriate dry cow mineral and keep an eye that they are not getting over-conditioned due to good quality silage.
- Get calves off to the best possible start with a good supply of colostrum. Slow drinkers or those that had a difficult or stressful calving should be stomach tubed, if necessary, within the first few hours. Obviously, the same applies to dairy calves if being left to suck their mother for the first drink.
- If you have vaccinated cows for scour, then the full benefit will not be transferred to the calves if sufficient colostrum is not consumed in a timely manner.
- Cattle that commenced finishing in Early December should now be close to finish.
- Stock that commenced finishing in – Mid-December will now benefit from an increase in energy to their diet to get the final finish over the next month.
- Maize meal, barley and oats, in particular, continue to be valuable and will give a great final finish and improve fat cover in cattle. Make sure they are balanced correctly to avoid digestive upsets.