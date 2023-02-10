Sheep farmers to hold protest highlighting 'deepening crisis' in sector

Sheep farmers are set to hold a protest to highlight the "deepening crisis" in the sector.

The Irish Farmers' Association has said that the latest price cut has "angered sheep farmers who are grappling with very severe input costs".

The protest will be held at Roscommon Mart on Monday (February 13) at 10.30am.

"The margins on sheep farms have been trimmed to the bone, having fallen by 81% to just €7 per ewe, which includes the Sheep Welfare Scheme payment. Factories cannot expect producers to keep going on this margin," IFA president Tim Cullinan said.

He said the income crisis facing sheep farmers has reached a "critical stage" and requires immediate action from the Government.

The IFA has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to provide targeted support of €30 per ewe to sheep farmers by building on the support already announced in the Sheep Improvement Scheme of €12 per ewe for this year.

Anger

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said that the level of anger among farmers at a recent sheep meeting in Tuam with the Government’s failure to support the sector was "plain for all to see".

He said the challenges facing the sector were pointed out last spring to the minister, but that "no action was taken by him".

"Sheep farmers paid a heavy price with incomes effectively wiped out, dropping by over 80% to €7 per ewe through a combination of input cost increases and market failures," Mr Comiskey said.

"We are now facing into a similar, or even more challenging year, and the Government must clearly set out what support is there for the sector," he added.