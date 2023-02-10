Sheep farmers to hold protest highlighting 'deepening crisis' in sector

The Irish Farmers' Association has said that the latest price cut has "angered sheep farmers".
Sheep farmers to hold protest highlighting 'deepening crisis' in sector

The IFA has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to provide targeted support of €30 per ewe to sheep farmers.

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 17:28
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Sheep farmers are set to hold a protest to highlight the "deepening crisis" in the sector.

The Irish Farmers' Association has said that the latest price cut has "angered sheep farmers who are grappling with very severe input costs".

The protest will be held at Roscommon Mart on Monday (February 13) at 10.30am.

"The margins on sheep farms have been trimmed to the bone, having fallen by 81% to just €7 per ewe, which includes the Sheep Welfare Scheme payment. Factories cannot expect producers to keep going on this margin," IFA president Tim Cullinan said.

He said the income crisis facing sheep farmers has reached a "critical stage" and requires immediate action from the Government.

The IFA has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to provide targeted support of €30 per ewe to sheep farmers by building on the support already announced in the Sheep Improvement Scheme of €12 per ewe for this year.

Anger

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said that the level of anger among farmers at a recent sheep meeting in Tuam with the Government’s failure to support the sector was "plain for all to see".

He said the challenges facing the sector were pointed out last spring to the minister, but that "no action was taken by him".

"Sheep farmers paid a heavy price with incomes effectively wiped out, dropping by over 80% to €7 per ewe through a combination of input cost increases and market failures," Mr Comiskey said.

"We are now facing into a similar, or even more challenging year, and the Government must clearly set out what support is there for the sector," he added.

Read More

Lamb prices back a further 5-10c/kg

More in this section

Farmers criticise 'failure' to tackle dog control issues as 2023 campaign launched Farmers criticise 'failure' to tackle dog control issues as 2023 campaign launched
Tb blood samples Britain to begin next phase of field trials for TB vaccine
Sheep on the Hill Owners urged to keep dogs under control as lambing season begins
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>"Over the next decade and beyond, even higher standards of agri-food sustainability will be demanded in the marketplace."</p>

New report outlines how the beef sector can contribute to 25% emissions reduction target 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.244 s