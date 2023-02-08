Britain to begin next phase of field trials for TB vaccine

Field trials for a cattle vaccine and new skin test for bovine tuberculosis have moved to the next phase in Britain, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) announced on Monday, February 6.

If the second phase is successful, the UK will be closer to being able to vaccinate cattle against the endemic disease, a statement from APHA explained.

It is hoped that the combination of CattleBCG vaccine and the Detect Infected among Vaccinated Animals (DIVA) skin test will be deployable in the next few years, adding significant tools to those currently available.

The second phase of the field trials will assess the safety of the CattleBCG vaccine and the safety and performance of the DIVA skin test in vaccinated cattle.

So far, laboratory studies have indicated that the vaccine and DIVA skin test are safe and that the test performs well, under controlled APHA facility environments.

The field trials will take place on commercial livestock farms across England and Wales and are due to be completed in 2023. Phase 2 will involve at least five farms with 600 animals participating, 300 of which will be vaccinated with CattleBCG, whilst the remaining half will receive a placebo.

In July 2021, APHA began Phase 1 of trials in England, which focused on the safety and performance of the DIVA skin test in unvaccinated animals. Performed on ten farms with 524 participating animals, Phase 1 was completed in May 2022, and analysis of the results is in progress.

APHA’s lead scientist for TB, Dr Phil Hogarth, said: "I am pleased that we have progressed to the next phase of the field trials for a cattle vaccine and DIVA skin test for bovine tuberculosis.

"This next step represents a significant milestone, building upon many years of research, and APHA will continue to be led by science, and work tirelessly in the fight to eradicate this disease."

A joint statement penned by the chief veterinary officers from England, Scotland and Wales welcomed the development.

"Bovine TB represents one of the most difficult animal disease challenges the world faces today. We are making substantial progress in developing an additional tool to help eradicate this disease with the new cattle vaccine and DIVA skin test - and are very grateful to the vets and farmers taking part for their efforts in making this work on the ground," the statement read.

If this next phase is successful, this project takes us one step closer to a vaccine to be used in conjunction with other measures to tackle this insidious disease which impacts livestock farmers across the globe.

Bovine TB costs taxpayers in England around £100m each year. In 2021, more than 38,000 cattle in England and Wales were slaughtered to tackle the disease.

The completion of phase 1 was an important milestone in ensuring the UK Government remains on track to deliver a deployable cattle vaccine and DIVA skin test for bTB.

The vaccine will be trialled on herds which have been free from TB for more than three continuous years in areas which are not active TB hotspots in England and Wales.

APHA will use information from the trials to support applications for marketing authorisations and international recognition. This will help save thousands of cattle every year that would have been culled to prevent the spread of disease.

The issue of vaccinating cattle in Ireland against bovine TB was discussed during the Joint Agriculture Committee Debate in November.

However, members warned that vaccination could hamper Ireland's live exports as the skin test for bovine TB is unable to differentiate between infected and vaccinated animals. However, despite this there was still a willingness among politicians to explore the issue further.