Irish sheep farm emissions lower than global average

Sheep farms in Ireland have slightly lower greenhouse gas emissions than the average globally, according to Teagasc research findings.

The emissions of a typical lowland system here were calculated as 10.8kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilo of live weight, compared to a global average of 11.3kg.

Methane contributed 66%, predominantly from the digestion of feed (enteric fermentation). Nitrous oxide from fertiliser application, managed manure, and manure excreted during grazing, contributed a further 19%. While the remaining 16% was from the production of concentrate feed, fertiliser, and consumption of fossil fuels (mostly diesel).

These calculations of emissions from the sheep sector are needed to ensure any improvements in efficiency and technologies can be translated into the national greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory, and thus contribute to the national reduction target of 25% for the Irish agricultural sector (by 2030, compared to 2018.

Up to now, sheep emissions were calculated as a fixed value per head for each type (lowland and hill) and animal type (breeding ewes, rams, lambs). These emissions are estimated to be about 5% of the total emissions from agriculture in Ireland.

Teagasc has developed life cycle assessment (LCA) models to calculate the environmental impact of agricultural systems in Ireland. The internationally recognised LCA methodology measures all GHG emissions up to when the product (sheep live weight and wool) leaves the farm. Included are on-farm emissions; and emissions from production of farm inputs such as fertilisers, electricity, and concentrate feed.

The resulting 10.8kg of GHG is for a lowland farm with 140 ewes stocked at 7.8 per hectare, using 73kg of nitrogen fertiliser per hectare. Lambing is in March, the replacement rate is 25%, the weaning rate is 1.39 lambs per ewe, and concentrate feeding is 103 kg per ewe.

Carcass output is 237 kg per hectare, 60% of lambs are drafted by October 1.

All lambs are drafted for a target slaughter carcass weight of 20kg.

These findings set a baseline or starting point against which emission reduction practices and technologies can be compared.

The 10.8kg is 4.4% lower than the global average.

These findings were presented by Jonathan Herron, Teagasc, at the recent Teagasc National Sheep Conference.

He said the sheep sector is important In Ireland, as it generates about €300 million per annum. Within the EU, Ireland is the largest net exporter of sheep meat.

Although sheep meat is a small contributor to total global meat consumption, global production is expected to increase 12.7% (by 2 million tonnes) between 2021 and 2030, to meet growing demand.

To reduce the negative environmental impact of livestock production systems, while meeting global demand and consumer expectations, the sheep sector is required to identify and adopt practices that are environmentally sustainable, economically viable, and socially acceptable.

Going forward, the LCA model will help determine the GHG reduction potential of proposed management practices and emerging technologies, and how they may contribute to meeting the agricultural sector’s 25% GHG reduction target.

These practices and technologies include improvements in soil fertility, genetic merit of flocks, animal management, flock health, and more efficient grass growth and utilisation. There are also low-emission technologies, such as protected urea, and the use of low emissions slurry spreading equipment.

The Teagasc research looked at substituting nitrate fertiliser with protected urea (from 90% nitrate to 100% protected urea); incorporation of white clover into swards (reducing synthetic fertiliser requirement by 20%); reducing concentrate feeding (103 kg per ewe to 50 kg per ewe); increasing the weaning rate (1.39 to 1.5); and reducing mortality (7.9% to 5%).

It was found that improving mortality and weaning rate reduced the intensity of emissions by 2.2% and 4.9%, respectively. However, total emissions remained unchanged, due to the greater number of animals in the system (more live lambs weaned per ewe).

The incorporation of clover into swards reduced the quantity of nitrogen fertiliser needed to grow the same quantity of forage. As a result, both total GHG emissions and GHG emission intensity were reduced, by 2% and 2.4%, while maintaining output.

Similarly, low-emission technologies such as protected urea reduced total GHG emissions and GHG intensity by 5% and 2.4%, respectively. Protected urea also has significantly lower ammonia emissions than straight urea.

Reducing concentrate fed per ewe from 103kg to 50kg reduced total GHG emissions and GHG intensity by 4.3% and 1.7%, respectively. Livestock forage intake increases when concentrate feeding rate is reduced. Consequently, when land area and yield are fixed, stocking rate and output are reduced.

The combination of reducing concentrate, using protected urea, reducing nitrogen fertiliser (by incorporating white clover), and improving mortality and weaning rate, reduced total farm GHG emissions by 9.7%. This reduced the GHG intensity of a lowland sheep system from an average of 10.8 kg to 9.6 kg.

Jonathan Herron concluded that the Irish sheep sector is starting from a good position of lower GHG intensity per kilo of live weight than the global average.

However, he added that the sheep sector must still be proactive in adopting available GHG mitigation strategies, and further development and implementation of low-emission technologies is needed to achieve the 25% GHG reduction target set by the national climate action plan.