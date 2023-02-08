40-acre quality Kilkenny holding already under offer

Located 11km north of Kilkenny City, an attractive 40-acre piece of land has recently come on the market with Castlecomer-based auctioneer Joseph Coogan.

The property is in the townland of Corbetstown, in an area of mixed farming and high-quality land 7km south of Castlecomer in a central location 30km from Carlow town and 38km south of Portlaoise.

This is a holding with a lot of potential from different points of view. In the first instance, it is a substantial parcel of top-quality land and will therefore be much coveted by various farming interests in the locality as well as from farther afield. One of the bigger advantages that it holds is the fact that it is bounded on two sides by public road — one of which is the N78.

Planning permission

Secondly, the land has the potential to get planning permission for a house on it and this is something that will be of interest with it being so convenient to Kilkenny City.

Aerial view of the lots for sale of the 40-acre farm at Corbetstown, Kilkenny.

The generous amount of road frontage makes it conducive to sub-division and it is offered in a choice of three possible lots. Lot 1 consists of 15.1 acres of land, divided into two fields and with extensive road frontage onto the main Kilkenny-Castlecomer road (the N78) and directly opposite the Cave Bar. Lot 2 is approximately 24.8 acres of land in four divisions and with road frontage onto a local Link road known as the Mothel Lane. Lot 3 is the entire 40-acre holding.

“It’s a lovely piece of land,” says Joe, “which links onto two roads. It’s divided into a number of different-sized fields.”

Guide price

The property has a guide price of €600,000 (€15,000 per acre) and the agent confirms that it is already under offer.

“It’s a choice piece of land,” says Joe. “It’s a property that any auctioneer would love to have because of its geographical layout and its quality.

“There’s a mixture in that particular area of dry stock and dairying,” he adds, “and the fact that it’s alongside a main road enhances the attraction... there have been inquiries from all sectors.”

The draw of the possibility of getting planning permission on one of the proposed lots is another attractive point but the interest so far, the selling agent says, is in the overall property.