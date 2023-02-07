Lamb prices back a further 5-10c/kg

Lamb producers are feeling one certainty about the return from their enterprise, and it is a very definite "uncertainty" of the pay cheque.

As the price on offer is crushed yet again, it does little to instil any confidence in lamb production, when for many producers, there are alternatives with a better return.

Although, given the nature of the enterprise, the alternatives are not an option for every farmer, and some find it necessary to still with the ups and downs of producing lambs, given their farming terrain and land quality.

Prices have eased five to ten cents per kilo this week, undoing the recovery of recent weeks, to cut prices to 590 cents/kg once more.

This time last year, the same lambs were being quoted at 650 cents/kg at the factories, and the meal to finish them was around €250/tonne less, which puts into perspective the pressure that the sector is under to get a margin.

The quoted prices for the week range from 590-595 cents/kg. While the processors are not over-anxious about large numbers, they do need sufficient numbers to supply their markets. Factories are paying up to 625 cents/kg, and in some deals, there is even mention of 630 cents/kg to regular suppliers.

The drop in price at the factories was not reflected at the live sales for the early days of this week. The trade was steady at Corrin Mart, where butcher's lambs sold for up to €101 over.

There was a top price of €152 for a pen of eleven weighing 51kg. A lot of three weighing 52kg sold for €151, while four in a lot weighing 54kg sold for €150 and three weighing 51kg made €148. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €84 over.