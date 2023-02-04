Delivering a show-stopper on a 'postcard' plot at Bloom 2023

Postcards are being used by Bord Bia Bloom and the European Song Contest organisers to convey clear messages about their respective showpiece events.

The Irish Food Board is urging local groups and amateur gardeners to design and deliver postcard gardens for Bloom 2023.

Postcards films 40 seconds long, a tradition dating from the 1970 Eurovision Song Contest in Amsterdam to introduce each participating country and artist, will again feature at this year’s Grand Prix in Liverpool, while Bord Bia’s postcard concept revolves around the creation of miniature gardens by clubs, community groups, schools, and charitable bodies for Bloom.

The event, which attracts some 100,000 visitors annually, will be held in the Phoenix Park, Dublin (June 1–5) and will again embrace sustainable lifestyles, while celebrating Irish horticulture, food and drink.

The postcard gardens will offer a rich tapestry of local storytelling through plants and creative designs.

Over the years, the 3m by 2m plots have explored a range of themes including mental health, the environment, local history and characters, and charitable endeavours.

Bord Bia Show Gardens and Horticulture Content Manager Kerrie Gardiner said the postcard gardens provide a wonderful showcase of amateur horticultural talent from all over the country, while allowing for creativity and storytelling to shine.

“We love to be able to allow diverse community groups an opportunity to connect with new audiences and tell their stories in a novel way.

“We have seen some fascinating installations in the postcard gardens over the years and we are always excited to see what each new group will bring to the show.

“I think it is this variety and creativity which makes the postcard gardens a big attraction for visitors to the event,” she said.

Laura Douglas, the new Head of Bord Bia Bloom and Brand Partnerships, said the gardens always add something special. March 1 is the closing date for applications.

Meanwhile, 37 countries will take part the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool (May 9-13) with the BBC as the host broadcaster.

Filming of the postcard films that will introduce each performance is already under way. They are meant to promote the host nation or the country of the competing singer.

2022 Bloom in numbers