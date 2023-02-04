Delivering a show-stopper on a 'postcard' plot at Bloom 2023

Postcards are being used by Bord Bia Bloom and the European Song Contest organisers to convey clear messages about their respective showpiece events.
The Irish Food Board is urging local groups and amateur gardeners to design and deliver postcard gardens for Bloom 2023.
Postcards films 40 seconds long, a tradition dating from the 1970 Eurovision Song Contest in Amsterdam to introduce each participating country and artist, will again feature at this year’s Grand Prix in Liverpool, while Bord Bia’s postcard concept revolves around the creation of miniature gardens by clubs, community groups, schools, and charitable bodies for Bloom.
The postcard gardens will offer a rich tapestry of local storytelling through plants and creative designs.
Over the years, the 3m by 2m plots have explored a range of themes including mental health, the environment, local history and characters, and charitable endeavours.
Bord Bia Show Gardens and Horticulture Content Manager Kerrie Gardiner said the postcard gardens provide a wonderful showcase of amateur horticultural talent from all over the country, while allowing for creativity and storytelling to shine.
“We love to be able to allow diverse community groups an opportunity to connect with new audiences and tell their stories in a novel way.
“I think it is this variety and creativity which makes the postcard gardens a big attraction for visitors to the event,” she said.
Laura Douglas, the new Head of Bord Bia Bloom and Brand Partnerships, said the gardens always add something special. March 1 is the closing date for applications.
Meanwhile, 37 countries will take part the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool (May 9-13) with theas the host broadcaster.
Filming of the postcard films that will introduce each performance is already under way. They are meant to promote the host nation or the country of the competing singer.
- Over 110,000 visitors, including 15,000 children attended the festival last year.
- The prestigious judging panel comprised of 15 Irish and international horticultural experts, who awarded more than 78 awards to show garden designers, amateur postcard garden designers; nurseries and floral artists.
- Three new garden designers struck gold for the first time at Bord Bia Bloom.
- There were over 1,200 potato plants in the Eat Well Garden.
- Seven new products were launched in the Bord Bia Food Village.
- Over 10,000 Irish plants were sold in the Quality Mark Plant Village.
- Last year’s show featured 19 show gardens, nine postcard gardens and 17 nursery displays, over 80 food and drink producers and 130 retailers.
- Almost 17,000 people availed of Bord Bia’s free Shuttle Bus to and from Bord Bia Bloom.
- More than 5,000 plants were left for safe keeping in the Plant Créche while their owners explored the festival.
- Over 250 retail and foodservice buyers with a combined buying power of €20 billion met with 80-plus Irish food and drink companies at the Bord Bia trade breakfast.
- 23 children took part in the first ‘Learn to Cook with Neven’ demonstration at the Quality Kitchen Stage.
- A total of 3,800 people worked on site over the five days, including 100 Bord Bia staff volunteers.
- And finally... it took 14 days to clear the Bord Bia Bloom site.