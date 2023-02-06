Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Slurry application - take care not to spread heavy volumes on advanced grass swards as it will result in low utilisation at grazing.
- Fertiliser- dry ground will benefit from a kick start with some nitrogen as we move into February.
- Continue to feed dry cows a targeted diet to prepare them correctly for their lactation.
- Feed a little concentrate to dry cows to prepare the rumen bugs for the future lactation.
- Low protein in a dry cow diet will adversely affect both quality and quantity of colostrum. Many herds with low protein silages are struggling with beasting quality and volume. Some soya will help to address this.
- If calves are weak after birth, you should review your dry cow diet fast. Look at silage quality, mineral supplementation and concentrates being offered. A quality dry cow mineral is essential right up to calving.
- The same review must be undertaken if a proportion of cows are holding cleanings or getting milk fever.
- Match your silage with appropriate concentrates for fresh calvers.
- Continue to feed dry cows according to their Body Condition Scores and restrict energy if they are getting fat.
- Get calves off to the best possible start with a good supply of colostrum. Lazy drinkers should be stomach tubed if necessary within the first few hours. If you have vaccinated cows, then the full benefit will not be transferred to the calves if sufficient colostrum is not consumed.