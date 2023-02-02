IFA to hold national meeting for pig farmers

The Irish Farmers' Association will hold a national meeting for pig farmers.

The meeting in the Maldron Hotel in Tallaght next Thursday (February 9) will be addressed by Minister of State Martin Heydon, chair of the Pig Roundtable, and will hear presentations from Bord Bia which will cover domestic and export market updates, and pigmeat marketing activities.

Representatives from the Teagasc pig development department will also present on the outlook for 2023.

Difficult period

"Export markets have been under pressure in January and last Friday marked the second price drop of 4c/kg in the month for pig farmers," IFA president Tim Cullinan said.

"The pig industry has demonstrated huge strength and resilience through what has been an extremely difficult period but farmers need prices to move up.

"The downward price pressure must stop and prices must return to sustainable & economically viable levels."

Real concerns

IFA national pig committee chair Roy Gallie said that the past 18 months have been "among the worst in living memory for the sector", with the average size family farm accumulating losses of circa €600,000 for that period.

"There are real concerns among pig farmers for the sector and for their farms," Mr Gallie said.

"Pig prices are at record highs, but input costs have soared to unfamiliar territory resulting in prolonged negative margins for producers. This must change."

The meeting will be held at 3pm following the elections for the national pig committee at 1.45pm.