Actions to reverse the loss of wetlands must be encouraged - minister

Actions to reverse the loss of Ireland's wetlands and to conserve and restore them must be encouraged, Minister of State Pippa Hackett has said.

To mark World Wetlands Day today, Ms Hackett visited the farm of Joe Roche, Ballinacarrig Farm, Ballymoney, Co Wexford.

Mr Roche is a dairy farmer taking part in the Enhancing Biodiversity in the Ballymoney Stream Catchment (EIP) project funded by the Department of Agriculture.

Globally, nearly 90% of the world’s wetlands have been degraded since the 1700s, and wetlands are being lost three times faster than forests.

Yet, the department said, wetlands are "critically important" ecosystems that contribute to biodiversity, climate mitigation and adaptation, freshwater availability, local communities and economies, and more.

Ms Hackett said that it is "urgent" this World Wetlands Day that "we take the opportunity to raise national awareness about our wetlands so that we can encourage actions to reverse the loss of our wetlands, and to conserve and restore them".

Actions on the farm

Mr Roche constructed a pond to slow the flow of water entering his stream.

He also restored a previously drained wetland area, which the stream flows through, and converted ryegrass to multispecies sward, as well as managing stock access to a highly valuable wet woodland.

The combination of measures all carried out in one year has significantly slowed the flow of water and boosted biodiversity. As the stream leaves his farm, it is at ‘good ecological status’.

Further measures were taken on other partner lands before the stream enters Ballymoney beach.

According to Ms Hackett, this demonstrates that it is possible to achieve improvements in water quality, contribute to carbon storage, and enhance biodiversity at the same time as supporting a productive dairy enterprise.

"The Ballymoney EIP is a great example of a local community, both farmers and non-farmers, working together to benefit the environment," she added.