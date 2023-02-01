McConalogue will refuse male nominations to State agri boards

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he will refuse nominations of men to the boards of State agricultural bodies if they are not doing enough to encourage female participation.

Speaking at the country's first National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture, McConalogue said that he is unhappy with the movement in this area and that he wants “rapid progress” to be made.

“I have responsibility for 12 state bodies and there is clearly an underrepresentation of women on these boards,” he told the event in Templemore.

“I am reiterating the request of my predecessors in recent years in asking the chief executives of agri-business companies to support women within their companies expressing an interest in being appointed to the boards of state bodies and to encourage women who may not have yet considered putting themselves forward.”

He acknowledged that some bodies have made great progress – but others are “lagging behind”.

“We can’t have a position where we are not reaching these important targets,” he said.

“Therefore, over the course of the Government, state bodies can leave no stone unturned in reaching the target of 40% of female board representation.

“I will be left with no other option but to refuse nominations put forward if it is not evident that every effort is being made to reach our gender targets.”

He added that he wants to make it “very clear to all state agencies and all stakeholders who make appointments and recommend appointments to those boards to me that they must be putting women forward, putting women front and centre and equal in relation to their nominations”.

“I want to achieve that 40% and if I’m not getting it, and if I’m not getting female nominations, I won’t be accepting the male nominations.”

Farm ownership

He added that there is a also “real lag” at farm level.

The recently released Census of Agriculture figures underline the scale of the inequality in farming, Mr McConalogue said, as it reports that of the nearly 280,000 people working on farms in Ireland, 27% (75,113) are female.

However, of the over 130,000 farm holders in the state, just 13% (16,900) are female.

Less than half (46%) of farm holders had a succession plan in place and 83% of those identified successors are male.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that the figures “are stark”, and this “has to be addressed”, saying that Government must support more women to be in farming.

“Farmers aren’t tending to leave farms to their daughters or their nieces and we need to look at that,” Ms Hackett said.

“Certainly measures we have in the new Common Agricultural Policy to support female farmers are incredibly useful and we’ve listened to this sector, we’ve listened to women stakeholders involved and they’ve said ‘we need supports to enable us to be able to farm’.

“We are acting, we do need to do more, but I think the future is bright; I have met so many fantastic, innovative women farmers and they’re doing great things.”

Sustainability

Ms Hackett added that increased participation of women at every level can make the “achievement greater” when it comes to meeting climate and sustainability targets in the sector.

Meanwhile, Mr McConalogue said that in relation to the new agri-environmental scheme, ACRES, he is “hoping to bring clarity very soon” in terms of people’s participation.

“Obviously it was oversubscribed with 46,000 applied as opposed to the 30,000 estimated in advance,” he said.

“We are working hard with all those involved in delivering an effective ACRES scheme over the last few weeks to assess whether we can accept all 46,000.

“I hope to be coming forward with an answer on that soon.

“From the outset, my intention and what I want to be able to do is accept all if possible, but it has to be able to work effectively at the same time, and that’s what we’ve been assessing.

“If it is possible, we will do it.”

Ms Hackett added that her intention also is that all new applicants - over 2,000 - to the most recent opening of the Organic Farming Scheme will also be accepted if eligible, “and over the next couple of weeks we will have that figured out”.

The National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture is taking place on Wednesday at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Mr McConalogue described this as an “important day, really significant in relation to the future of Irish agriculture”, and said it was fitting that it coincided with St Brigid’s Day.

“We’ve been doing a lot in terms of promoting women in agriculture and making sure the historical inequalities that have been in our sector are addressed and that women come and take their rightful place at leadership level in Irish agriculture,” he said.

“We’re here today to listen to women from across Ireland with tremendous experience who are underpinning and leading our agri-food sector in terms of how we can do more and actually ensure that the next decade of Irish agriculture shows women having an equal role at all levels; not just in the background but right at the front.”