The farm expenses you can and can't claim to reduce your tax bill

Most farmers have a decent enough grasp of what expenditure they can claim against their income for the purposes of establishing their farming profits.

The tax rules which govern the tax deductibility of expenditure are generous in the case of sole traders with the general rule being that expenditure incurred wholly and exclusively for the purpose of the trade qualifying for a deduction. Day-to-day expenditures such as fertiliser, lime, fencing materials, land rent, feed, fuel and contractor payments pose no problem. Some expenditure is statutorily barred from qualifying for a deduction such as ‘sums expended for any other domestic or private purposes distinct from the purposes of such trade or profession’.

Client entertainment such as gifts, lunches, holidays, food, drink and accommodation is similarly legally excluded, whilst previous legal cases have decided that personal clothing other than safety wear is not deductible. Expenses such as creche fees which might facilitate the individual being able to devote more time to their trade or profession are not tax deductible as they are expenses incurred for private purposes distinct from the trade. Neither is income tax deductible.

Day-to-day expenditure is also known as revenue expenditure, and in that context, it means expenditure which is relevant to income or (revenue) generation. Other expenditure is considered capital in nature, meaning it is not directly deductible against income. Expenditure on assets such as equipment, machinery, motor vehicles and farm buildings qualify for allowances, meaning there cost is allowed for tax purposes over a period of seven or eight years.

Certain equipment such as energy-saving equipment, solar panels, electric cars or variable speed motors are granted 100% allowances in one year. As such the expenditure on these items is available all in one year up front, this is known as accelerated allowances. Recently the Government announced accelerated allowances for slurry storage construction, with allowances granted over a two-year period rather than the usual seven-year period, with the enhanced allowances expected to be available for works undertaken over the three-year period 2023-2025.

Other capital expenses such as livestock purchases are not actually tax deductible at the point of purchase but the costs are brought into account when the animals are sold. Say for example a farmer starts the year with no cattle and buys 50 cattle at cost of €20,000 keeping them until the following year, the expenditure on the cattle is treated for tax purposes as the acquisition of an asset and the cost is not per se deductible that year. When the cattle are sold the following year, the costs incurred in acquiring the cattle are offset against the sales proceeds.

The tax rules do offer some incentives for investing in stock with stock relief available for farmers who have increased their stock. The factors to be considered in determining whether an expense is revenue or capital include whether the expenditure results in an enduring benefit for the trade.

Cleaning out drains and regular land drainage works would be treated as day-to-day expenditure allowable as a deduction in the year incurred, whereas a major land reclamation project would qualify for allowances over eight years. When it comes to repairs and replacements there is also a matrix of answers depending on the nature of the expenditure.

For example, digging up an old concrete yard and replacing the concrete with new concrete, or replacing the roof sheeting on a shed can be regarded as a repair and allowable against the income of that year. Similarly doing an engine overhaul is deductible. Replacing a tractor with another tractor would not of course be allowable as an expense against the trade even though the asset acquired is replacing the asset foregone.

Some capital expenditure doesn’t qualify for any deduction such as the purchase of land by a farmer. Similarly, costs incurred in the acquisition of land including legal fees, engineer reports and stamp duty are not deductible for income tax but are deductible against a future sale. Some expenditure has a dual function, take for example a single electricity supply used both to run the farm-house and run the farm yard. In these cases a ‘just and fair’ apportionment of the expenditure is acceptable. If in doubt, consult with your accountant or tax advisor rather than spending first and regretting that the expenditure doesn’t give the tax deduction you were hoping for.