25c/kg bonus for Hereford beef

Irish Hereford Prime has announced an additional bonus of up to 25c/kg for all Hereford cattle pre-booked this spring and early summer.

The 2023 off-season bonus will be available for all qualifying steers and heifers from March 20 to May 19 (Week 12-20) at all ABP Group and Kepak Group sites throughout Ireland. Animals must be booked in by February 17 to be eligible.