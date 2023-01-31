25c/kg bonus for Hereford beef

Irish Hereford Prime has announced an additional bonus of up to 25c/kg for all Hereford cattle pre-booked this spring and early summer.
The 2023 off-season bonus will be available for all qualifying steers and heifers from March 20 to May 19 (Week 12-20) at all ABP Group and Kepak Group sites throughout Ireland. Animals must be booked in by February 17 to be eligible.
Irish Hereford Prime chairman Niall O'Mahony said the promise of an additional bonus for Hereford cattle is a strong signal of demand for Hereford beef.
Mr O'Mahony said: “We are confident that this additional bonus for the period until May 19 will come as further evidence that the branding and promotion of a premium product is essential to growing market share for Hereford beef.
“We have seen the number of Hereford qualifying cattle through the producer group continue to grow. Demand for our beef is very strong, we are increasingly meeting sustainability targets at farm-level with cattle finishing at younger ages, while maintaining carcase specifications, and our beef genetics sustainability program is beginning to show real potential.”