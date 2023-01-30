Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on Irish Examiner Farming.
Look for scratching and licking, tail swishing, bare skin and oily coats around the shoulders in particular as a sign of issues with lice and flies.

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 07:45

Monday, January 30 - Sunday, February 5

All Stock

  • I am still noticing a lot of lice on cattle, and many don’t recognise the problem in their stock. Look for scratching and licking, tail swishing, bare skin and oily coats around the shoulders in particular.
  • You may also see a drop off in intakes if lice become a significant issue. Treat all stock in the shed on the same day. It will take up to a week post-treatment before the scratching stops.
  • Clean out water troughs regularly. I have seen cleaning out troughs make a huge difference to animals' feed intakes. Dirty troughs cause the good bugs in an animal's rumen to be reduced in population, meaning poorer digestion.
  • Get soil sampling done on fields that underperformed last year before fertiliser or slurry is applied. Address any deficits to improve nitrogen efficiency in 2023. Look at Nitrogen efficiency and accuracy of application rather than just buying the cheapest per unit.

Dairy

  • Dry cows need a target diet to prepare them correctly for their working year. A quality dry cow mineral is essential. Feed a little concentrate to dry cows to prepare the rumen bugs for the future lactation. Low protein in a dry cow diet will adversely affect both quality and quantity of Colostrum.
  • Prepare well for calf rearing by having your milk powder picked out and decide what concentrate you will be feeding.
  • If calves are weak after birth, you should review your dry cow diet fast. Look at silage quality, mineral supplementation and concentrates being offered.
  • The same review must be undertaken if a proportion of cows are holding cleanings or getting milk fever.

Sucklers 

  • Continue to feed dry cows to ensure an easy calving, by controlling body condition.
  • Check that your Dry Cow mineral is the right one for your farm. If you had problems last year around calving, you must consider a change to your mineral spec.
  • Get calves off to the best possible start with a good supply of colostrum. Lazy drinkers should be stomach tubed, if necessary, within the first six hours. If you have vaccinated cows, then the full benefit will not be transferred to the calves if sufficient colostrum is not consumed. (Obviously, the same applies to dairy calves) Don’t stock pens too heavily to avoid bullying of fresh cows and injury to calves.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

