'Uncertainty' around anticipated dairy reduction scheme 'could be ruinous'

The net effect of the "uncertainty and delay" around details of an anticipated dairy reduction/retirement scheme "could be ruinous", the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association has said.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack has called for Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue "to lay out his intentions in full detail", as the "current speculation and uncertainty [is] playing with dairy families’ futures".

Speaking at the Irish Farmers' Association AGM this week, Mr McConalogue said that there has been much speculation on the possibility of voluntary reduction schemes for those who may wish to reduce stock numbers.

While he said he does not intend to proceed with a suckler number reduction scheme, he said that "were we to contemplate any such scheme on the dairy side, I would intend to use 2022 as a reference year against which any reduction would be measured".

"It is important to provide clarity on that point, to avoid the possibility that any individual might be misled into speculating on the configuration of any possible reduction scheme in the future," Mr McConalogue added.

In the dark

Reduction schemes had been proposed in reports of the Food Vision groups, beef and sheep, and dairy.

"Both groups contributed – and were set up on the basis of contributing – to informing the minister of the actions and policy needed to move forward on climate change," ICMSA president Mr McCormack said.

He said that individuals and families that might have considered a reduction scheme "are still left completely in the dark as regards when or how or what might be involved and we’re already into the 2023 calving season", and with the 2024 breeding programmes "being looked at and planned".

"Farmers can’t think in terms of political cycles and PR calendars; we have to work seasons in advance and it’s really frustrating that we have to point this out to the political masters," Mr McCormack said.

"The absence of detail around any retirement/reduction scheme really amounts to playing with dairy families’ futures and we can’t play a game of 'will they/won’t they’ – we can’t afford it and it’s grossly irresponsible and unfair to ask us to play along."

Mr McCormack said that details, if there is to be such a scheme, "will have to be announced within the next month".

Mr McCormack was critical of Government policy that seemed predicated on "raising hares".

“It was the minister that created an expectation around these schemes and he must know that there are many suckler farmers disappointed that their ‘exit’ scheme – again, much mused upon by official sources – never materialised," he said.

"That had better not happen again and a simple glance at the calendar should convince those with responsibility of the need to get all the information on payments rates and timeframes out as quickly as possible – and certainly within the next month."

Must be voluntary

Stating that a prerequisite for any retirement/reduction scheme is that it has to be voluntary, Mr McCormack said that payment rates agreed needed to reflect the income loss as a result of making the reduction required by the scheme, but also a sufficient level of incentive to join the scheme, in the first place.

In addition, as part of the conditions of the scheme, it should be possible for the farmer to lease his or her land subject to certain stipulations, the ICMSA said.

“The Government has been very good at talking about climate action and their commitment to supporting the agriculture sector - but way too much of that support is just that: talk," Mr McCormack continued.

"It’s not too much, surely, to ask the minister and his department to refrain from speculating and increasing expectations about retirement schemes if they are not sincere and in earnest about really proceeding with them.

"This is all way too serious for this kind of hyping and raising hopes.

"If that retirement/reduction scheme is going to happen at all, then he has four weeks to spell it out in full detail."