Researcher: Reducing Irish beef herd will up global GHG emissions

Researchers estimate that for every animal displaced from the Irish beef herd, 7-8 tonnes of carbon will be added to global emissions.
Researcher: Reducing Irish beef herd will up global GHG emissions

Researchers estimate that for every animal displaced from the Irish beef herd, 7-8 tonnes of carbon will be added to global emissions. Picture: Andy Gibson

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 16:46
Rachel Martin

A prominent agricultural researcher has warned that for every beef animal lost from Irish production, another seven to eight tonnes of carbon will be added to net emissions globally to meet consumer demand for beef.

Speaking at the 2023 Bord Bia Meat Marketing Seminar, Paul Crosson, from Teagasc’s Research Beef Enterprise, explained that reducing Irish agricultural output to meet emissions targets will likely result in higher levels of production in areas where livestock farming is associated with significantly higher carbon emissions.

“People still need to be fed. Production needs to be maintained,” he said, outlining the latest UN Food and Agriculture Organisation figures, which estimate that beef produced in high-income countries - including Ireland - was estimated to have a carbon footprint of just under 20kg CO2 equivalent per kilo of beef.

The figure was significantly higher in upper-middle income countries - like Argentina, Brazil, and China – which, on average, produced beef with a carbon intensity of around 30kg CO2e per kilo of beef.

And almost double again for a kilo of beef produced in lower-middle income countries – such as Egypt, India and Haiti - where just under 60kg CO2e were required per kilo of beef.

In the very poorest countries, the carbon intensity of beef production was estimated to be anywhere between 90kg and 100kg CO2e.

“We need to be really careful about displacement,” Mr Crosson said. “For every animal we displace from the Irish beef herd, you will add about 7-8 tonnes of carbon globally.

“That’s important in the context of [climate action],” he said. “We also need to look at the concurrent increase in global demand… We need to meet that as sustainably as possible.”

"...We can very easily reduce emissions by feeding very high levels of concentrate feeds, but then we get into a 'food/feed' debate, and we get into a debate around our grass-based systems. It's clearly not a solution, and also very questionable from a farm economics point of view. And from a sustainability point of view, that's not the direction we want to go either, but it would reduce our emissions overall."

Deirdre Ryan, Bord Bia's Director of Sustainability and Quality Assurance, told delegates that the new Sustainability Digital Platform, established in cooperation with Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture, will allow Irish agricultural produce to be marketed using verified data subject to peer review, which is truly representative of Irish systems. 

More in this section

Signpost: Paving the way for the next generation in North Tipperary Signpost: Paving the way for the next generation in North Tipperary
A flock of sheep Farmers seek establishment of sheep taskforce to address 'deepening crisis' in sector
Tillage sector can ‘make up for lost time’ and increase area over coming years Tillage sector can ‘make up for lost time’ and increase area over coming years
#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Emission targets 25by30
<p> Des Powell at his farm in Templederry, Nenagh, Co Tipperary Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Signpost: Finding solutions that make sense for my farm

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.259 s