No change for sellers of cattle through marts in TB rules

Sellers of cattle in marts will be able to trade all cattle within the timings of their current annual herd tests under the new TB rules coming into effect on February 1, ICOS has clarified this week.

ICOS has said that only animals that originate from a herd that has not been tested within the last six months, or an animal itself not having had a TB test within the last six months, will require post-movement testing.

In that instance, buyers of cattle will subsequently be notified of any additional post-movement testing requirements directly by the Department of Agriculture, ICOS said.

“Farmers are guaranteed their sale day at the mart and there will be no disruption to buying or selling activity caused by the new rules,” said ICOS environment and livestock executive Ray Doyle.

“If your herd has been tested in the last six months, including the animal that you are selling, then additional testing will not be necessary.

“The majority of animals being brought to the marts satisfy the required time intervals and will not need additional testing.

“In time, as buyers and sellers become more familiar with the new regulations, most will be able to time their annual herd tests to remain compliant and to avoid any unnecessary costs arising from standalone or additional testing.”

The new EU regulations regarding bovine TB coming into effect next month require that all animals moving farm to farm or through marts must be tested within a certain time frame.

The Bovine TB Stakeholders Forum has agreed to introduce these requirements on a phased basis.

Initially, the requirements are that cows of all ages, and males over the age of 36 months that are moving farm to farm or through a mart, must be TB tested in the last six months, and they must also be moving from a herd that has been tested in the last six months.

If they do not fulfil both these requirements, they must then be tested, either within the 30 days prior to movement or within 30 days after movement into the new herd.