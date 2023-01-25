“Change unavoidable” farmers told

Mr Varadkar said it was is "in the interests of Irish farmers" to be at the centre of a decade of change.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to IFA Council members tonight at the IFA AGM at the farm centre in Dublin.

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 13:09
Rachel Martin

Change is “unavoidable” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told guests and attendees at the Irish Farmers’ Association’s AGM on Tuesday (January 24).

Mr Varadkar said climate crisis is “unlike other challenges that we have faced”.

“It requires a rethink of how we work, travel, use our land and source our energy,” he said.

“Change across our economy and society is unavoidable. Tempting as it may be, we cannot wish this away or pretend it doesn’t affect us.

“Nor can we say it is up to other countries to act. On a per capita basis, Ireland is one of the highest emitters in the world, and we have been for a long time.” 

Back in July, the Government reached agreement on Sectoral Emissions Ceilings for the electricity, transport, buildings, industry and agriculture sectors which set the target of reducing emissions by 25% by 20230 and reducing net-zero by 2050.

“Farmers will not be asked to bear a disproportionate burden of climate change mitigation. The targets are for every sector: for energy, industry, transport and the built environment, are challenging,” Mr Varadkar added.

“At 25% the scale of the challenge for Irish farming is significant. I do not underestimate what it will ask of you and the sector.

“However, with your help, and with you leading the way, I believe it is achievable.” 

The Taoiseach said he believed that farmers had a “positive role to play” and stressed that he wanted to ensure that there is a “bright and sustainable future” for farm families.

“This is not the end of farming as we know it,” he said. “Farming practices and land use are constantly evolving.

“It is in the interests of Irish farmers to be at the centre of a decade of change, shaping it and driving it to achieve a genuinely sustainable food production sector.

“One that will protect farm incomes, the environment, and a way of life. One that involves new streams of income from energy production and carbon farming, forestry, organics and agri-tourism.” 

Mr Varadkar urged the IFA to actively encourage farmers to consider including forestry as part of their businesses.

“This will benefit not just farmers but all of society and the rural economy,” he said.

