Lamb prices show signs of a recovery

Farmer representatives believe the welcome improvement in the price has been influenced by the pressure on the processors to get sufficient lambs to meet market demand
Lamb prices show signs of a recovery

The quoted prices for this week are ranging between 590 and 610 cents/kg with one of the processors doubling the quality bonus to 20 cents/kg. Picture Denis Minihane.

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 07:04
Martin Ryan - Sheep Report

A touch of spring in the weather has coincided with the lifting of some of the recent gloom over the lamb prices at the factories, as prices show signs of a recovery.

An increase of 10 cents/kg at some of the plants for this week has come as an equal increase for the quality assurance has been added by one of the processors.

Suppliers have been experiencing a tough time over recent weeks, which were particularly loss-making for those who paid high prices for stores over recent months in anticipation of a good start to 2023.

The quoted prices for this week are ranging between 590 and 610 cents/kg with one of the processors doubling the quality bonus to 20 cents/kg.

Farmer representatives believe that the welcome improvement in the price has been influenced by the pressure on the processors to get sufficient lambs to meet market demand.

The factories have been blaming the more competitively priced lamb from New Zealand and UK hitting their markets on the continent. However, they still have a requirement for a good intake and appear to have come under pressure to get sufficient numbers over recent weeks as producers pulled back.

There is more optimism this week that the lift in the prices is the first stage of a recovery and farmer representatives are urging suppliers to maintain pressure on the processors with more optimism for further strengthening of the prices on offer.

There was a slightly sharper trade for a smaller entry of 320 head at Kilkenny Mart on Monday. There was a stronger butcher trade for the heavy well-finished lambs which sold for up to €162 for a pen weighing 55kgs.

Read More

Farmers seek establishment of sheep taskforce to address 'deepening crisis' in sector

More in this section

Dairygold launches €10m sustainability bonus for milk suppliers  Dairygold launches €10m sustainability bonus for milk suppliers 
Close-up image of Guernsey cow head, fawn and white, eye Two-week farm safety inspection campaign focused on livestock handling begins on Monday 
Close-up photo of female farmer's hands using laptop next to combine harvester machine Farmers reminded of Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme claim deadlines 
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
A flock of sheep

Farmers seek establishment of sheep taskforce to address 'deepening crisis' in sector

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s