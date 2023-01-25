Lamb prices show signs of a recovery

A touch of spring in the weather has coincided with the lifting of some of the recent gloom over the lamb prices at the factories, as prices show signs of a recovery.

An increase of 10 cents/kg at some of the plants for this week has come as an equal increase for the quality assurance has been added by one of the processors.

Suppliers have been experiencing a tough time over recent weeks, which were particularly loss-making for those who paid high prices for stores over recent months in anticipation of a good start to 2023.

The quoted prices for this week are ranging between 590 and 610 cents/kg with one of the processors doubling the quality bonus to 20 cents/kg.

Farmer representatives believe that the welcome improvement in the price has been influenced by the pressure on the processors to get sufficient lambs to meet market demand.

The factories have been blaming the more competitively priced lamb from New Zealand and UK hitting their markets on the continent. However, they still have a requirement for a good intake and appear to have come under pressure to get sufficient numbers over recent weeks as producers pulled back.

There is more optimism this week that the lift in the prices is the first stage of a recovery and farmer representatives are urging suppliers to maintain pressure on the processors with more optimism for further strengthening of the prices on offer.

There was a slightly sharper trade for a smaller entry of 320 head at Kilkenny Mart on Monday. There was a stronger butcher trade for the heavy well-finished lambs which sold for up to €162 for a pen weighing 55kgs.