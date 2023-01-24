Beef Report: Prices underpinned by demand for minced beef and beef for catering trade

The demand for beef to supply the markets at home and abroad continues to outstrip the supply of cattle readily available to the processors and thus drive the trade in a positive direction for the producers.

As the factories remain under pressure to get sufficient stock, the price for this week continues to hold firm or show further hardening.

The returns from some of the processors have hardened by 5-10 cents/kg, driven by their necessity to get the additional stock, while overall the trade is firm or slightly better than last week.

The steers have moved to a general base of 515 cents/kg with some of the suppliers securing up to 520 cents/kg or a deal with the factory on transport in lieu of the extra cents/kg, in particular where there is pressure on the particular factory to get the stock.

The heifers are trading on a base of 525 cents/kg, with some lots making up to 530 cents/kg and a few suppliers reporting that they have got deals for a shade over 530 cents/kg, all of which is indicative of the direction in which the trade is moving.

Add in the bonus payments and it amounts to another lift in the pay cheque for suppliers and of significant benefit to those qualifying for the addition of a breed bonus of 20-30 cents/kg.

The young bulls are in demand at around 510 cents/kg this week with supplies showing an increase in recent weeks, although relative to overall intake continuing on a low percentage of the kill.

The strong trade for cows is showing no sign of any cloud on the horizon. Prices have risen by around a further 10 cents/kg pushing the R grade cows to 390 cents/kg for the tops this week with the R grade price ranging from 470 cents/kg.

The intake of cows reached a record in 2022 of 413,410 head, an increase of almost 17 per cent which was accompanied by a very strong trade throughout the year, during which the prices peaked within the shadow of a record €5/kg for R grade.

The demand and the prices being paid for the cows continue to be underpinned by the markets for minced beef and supplies of manufacturing beef for the catering trade as households are opting for the cheaper cuts.

The strength of supply shows no signs of abating. Intake for the first three weeks of 2023 is up 25 per cent on the same period last year with the week-on-week holding up.

Last week there was intake of 7,899 head compared to 6,319 for the corresponding week in 2022.

Overall intake for last week was 33,760 head, up by 1,300 head on last year. The kill included 11,109 steers, 10,512 heifers, and 3,816 young bulls.