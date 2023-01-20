Dairygold launches €10m sustainability bonus for milk suppliers 

Dairygold has launched a €10m sustainability bonus for its milk suppliers.

The Grassroots Sustainability Bonus will reward suppliers who undertake certain actions on their farm designed to improve sustainability, including reducing emissions, protecting water quality, and improving soil health.

The bonus builds on the existing 0.25c per litre sustainability bonus introduced by Dairygold in 2019 and will give Dairygold’s milk suppliers the opportunity to receive a total of 0.75c per litre (equivalent) by participating in the bonus programme.

Bonus payments will be made to suppliers who participate in six separate actions, namely a water quality farm visit, the purchase of qualifying protected urea products, a soil health programme, farmer training, milk recording, and herd health.

Environmental targets

Speaking at the launch of the Grassroots Bonus, Dairygold chair Sean O’Brien said that its milk suppliers "are at the core of any positive action we take as an industry" to address the climate change and environmental challenge.

"Rewarding them for the positive sustainability changes they are making on their farms is crucial to ensure we have as much support as possible for our collective goal of meeting our environmental targets," he added.

Dairygold chief executive Conor Galvin added that its milk suppliers are "very aware" of the need to enhance environmental performance.

"This investment in our Grassroots Bonus is our way of recognising the effort and improvements being made on-farm to ensure our milk is produced even more sustainably," Mr Galvin said.

The Grassroots Bonus is open to all milk suppliers now and will be paid from the month farmers sign up.