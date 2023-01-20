Two-week farm safety inspection campaign focused on livestock handling begins on Monday 

Two-week farm safety inspection campaign focused on livestock handling begins on Monday 

The HSA is urging farmers during this calving season to plan ahead and put safety measures in place.

Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 14:33
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A two-week farm safety inspection campaign focused on livestock handling will begin on Monday, January 23, ahead of peak calving season.

Over the last 10 years, 190 people have lost their lives in farming-related work activity in Ireland. 

Of these fatalities, 34 involved livestock, according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

HSA senior inspector Pat Griffin said the authority is urging farmers during this calving season to plan ahead and put safety measures in place as cows, and in particular heifers, "can be unpredictable before, during or after calving and may become aggressive".

"Good holding areas and calving facilities where cows can be monitored remotely are important and can help reduce farmer fatigue," Mr Griffin said. 

"Well-prepared calving units with clean bedding, calving gates, planned escape routes, and the necessary equipment will ensure safety and reduce stress. 

"With much of calving happening during short and dark evenings, or at night, farmers are encouraged to have plenty of well-positioned lights in calving units and around the farmyard as this will greatly improve visibility and safety."

Key questions

Key questions to ask whilst working with livestock:

  • Are handling facilities including calving boxes adequate for your herd size?
  • Is there adequate lighting in the yard and farm buildings?
  • Do you need help?
  • Are the extra resources trained and experienced?
  • Is there a plan in place to minimise the risk of attack?
  • Is an adequate physical barrier established between the farmer (worker) and the freshly calved cow when tagging, treating, and handling calves?
  • Are facilities and procedures adequate for separating, loading, and unloading animals?

Mr Griffin said that working with livestock is a key injury trigger, and farmers must prioritise their physical safety.

"During this time of year, which includes the calving period, increased fatigue and stress levels are common," he said.

"However, early planning and preparation can make a significant difference in the safe management of calving time. 

"Clean and organised yards will help eliminate injury from slips, trips, and falls, and also allows all the necessary items to be easily found and help prevent injury or even death.” 

<p>Photographed at the launch of the Dairygold Grassroots Sustainability Bonus are: Dairygold chief executive Conor Galvin; Dairygold head of sustainability Orlaith Tynan; Dairygold Signpost farmer Jimmy Cotter; Dairygold chair Sean O’ Brien; and Dairygold head of supply chain Billy Cronin.</p>

Dairygold launches €10m sustainability bonus for milk suppliers 

READ NOW
Most Read

