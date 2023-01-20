Farmers reminded of Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme claim deadlines 

Farmers intending to engage with the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme are being reminded that the claim deadline for the first month covered by the scheme - September 2022 - is fast approaching.

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme provides support to qualifying farm businesses in respect of energy costs in the period from September 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association farm business committee chair Shane O’Loughlin explained: "The scheme is open to farmers and other businesses that have experienced an increase of 50% or more in their electricity and/or natural gas average unit price and those that fulfil the criteria can claim for 40% of the increases in their energy bills.

"The increase in energy bills must be between the claim period and the reference period in question."

Deadline is looming

A claim period is a calendar month from September 2022 to February 2023, and a reference period is the corresponding calendar month in the previous year.

"For example, September 2021 is the reference period for the September 2022 claim period and this is where the first deadline is looming: January 31 is the last day to claim for the increased energy costs of September 2022 relative to September 2021," Mr O'Loughlin said.

"This will continue month on month until end of June 2023 to claim for what is currently the last month in the scheme, February 2023, unless the Government decide to extend it for a further period which should be a priority given that energy prices from utility companies are not falling.

"A limit of €10,000 applies to the total payments that a qualifying business can claim for each month."

Farmers can apply for the scheme through the Revenue website, or have their tax agent do so acting on their behalf.

The ICMSA called for the application process to be as "straightforward as possible".

"We want to encourage as many farmers as possible to get their supports and ease the higher costs associated with ongoing inflation in energy markets," Mr O'Loughlin added.