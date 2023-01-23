Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist - January 23-29

- Assess forage stocks to make sure you have enough for the rest of the winter and build in an extra three to four weeks to cater for a bad spring.
- Dry cows need a targeted diet to prepare them correctly for their working year. A quality dry cow mineral is essential. Feed a little concentrate to dry cows to prepare the rumen bugs for the future lactation.
- Prepare well for calf-rearing by having your milk powder picked out and decide what concentrate you will be feeding.
- Check that your dry cow mineral is the right one for your farm.
- Get calves off to the best possible start with a good supply of colostrum. Lazy drinkers should be stomach tubed, if necessary, within the first six hours.
- If you have vaccinated cows, then the full benefit will not be transferred to the calves if sufficient colostrum is not consumed.
- Don’t stock pens too heavily to avoid bullying of fresh cows and injury to calves.
- Supplement with sufficient protein to balance available silage all the way to turnout. Underfed replacement heifers may not reach puberty in time for breeding.