Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist - January 23-29

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on Irish Examiner Farming.
Assess forage stocks to make sure you have enough for the rest of the winter and build in an extra three to four weeks to cater for a bad spring.

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 06:16

Monday, January 23 - Sunday, January 29

All Stock 

  • Assess forage stocks to make sure you have enough for the rest of the winter and build in an extra three to four weeks to cater for a bad spring.

Dairy

  • Dry cows need a targeted diet to prepare them correctly for their working year. A quality dry cow mineral is essential. Feed a little concentrate to dry cows to prepare the rumen bugs for the future lactation.
  • Prepare well for calf-rearing by having your milk powder picked out and decide what concentrate you will be feeding.

Sucklers

  • Check that your dry cow mineral is the right one for your farm.
  • Get calves off to the best possible start with a good supply of colostrum. Lazy drinkers should be stomach tubed, if necessary, within the first six hours.
  • If you have vaccinated cows, then the full benefit will not be transferred to the calves if sufficient colostrum is not consumed.
  • Don’t stock pens too heavily to avoid bullying of fresh cows and injury to calves.

Growers and replacement stock

  • Supplement with sufficient protein to balance available silage all the way to turnout. Underfed replacement heifers may not reach puberty in time for breeding.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

