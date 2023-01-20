Cabinet didn't sign off Coillte deal with UK venture fund

The controversial deal between Coillte and Gresham House, the UK-based venture capital fund, on the acquisition of 100,000 ha of forestry across the country, was not signed off by Cabinet, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil.
Replying to a question from Deputy Denis Naughten, he said: “I confirm it was not signed off by Cabinet. Coillte is a State-owned enterprise, and its board makes its own decisions. There was no memo for information to Cabinet at any point.” The Taoiseach said he was aware of the concern up and down the country on the matter of Coillte and the Irish Strategic Forestry Fund.
“I have heard what farmers, the Irish Wildlife Trust and others have to say about it, and I am sure we can make time available through the Business Committee, whether here in the Chamber or in the relevant committee, to discuss this matter,” he said.
Deputy Naughten had raised what he described as “an important issue which has been spoken about in every community across the country.”
He said: “It is raising huge concerns among members of the public. They want to know what is going on, what has been agreed, what the Government was aware of, whether this was signed off by Cabinet and when the Cabinet was made aware of these particular proposals.
“We need not only a full debate in the House on the provisions of this arrangement but also that the agreement of the House and the Oireachtas as a whole is sought for it and gained before it is progressed any further because it causes huge concern to every single citizen in the State.”