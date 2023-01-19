Sustainability bonus for Tirlán suppliers as December milk price confirmed

Tirlán will pay a total of 62.08c per litre including Vat for December creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Its base price for December remains unchanged at 51.08c per litre.

The agri-input support payment remains at 6.5c per litre for all milk supplied in December, including volumes in fixed milk price schemes, and a sustainability action payment of 0.5c per litre is being paid monthly on all milk supplied in 2022 to recognise specific sustainability actions being undertaken on farms.

The total price paid out to farmers includes a seasonality payment of 4c per litre that will be paid on all creamery milk volumes supplied in December that meet quality criteria.

The board of Tirlán has also decided to pay an additional sustainability bonus of 1c per litre on all milk volumes supplied in 2022, in recognition of the "significant commitment to sustainability" shown by its suppliers.

The bonus will be paid on a flat rate basis on all litres of milk supplied to Tirlán in 2022, including contracted volumes to autumn calving and liquid milk schemes and all volumes in fixed milk price schemes.

Historic highs

Tirlán chair John Murphy said that 2022 was a year of "historic highs" on global dairy markets.

"However, in recent months, there has been a significant reduction in market returns. The board has chosen to support the milk price at current levels since October, despite market returns continuing to weaken.

“We recognise the significant investments in sustainability that our suppliers are undertaking on their farms. Today’s announcement of a sustainability bonus for all 2022 milk supplies is worth over €6,000, on average, to milk suppliers.

"This will be a welcome cash flow boost during a particularly high-cost spring period on farms."

Mr Murphy said that the board will continue to closely monitor the negative trends in dairy markets, "impacted by various factors including food price inflation, high farm input costs, rising global milk supply, and environmental constraints".