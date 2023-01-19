Sustainability bonus for Tirlán suppliers as December milk price confirmed

Tirlán's base price for December remains unchanged at 51.08c per litre.
Sustainability bonus for Tirlán suppliers as December milk price confirmed

2022 was a year of "historic highs" on global dairy markets.

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 17:23
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Tirlán will pay a total of 62.08c per litre including Vat for December creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Its base price for December remains unchanged at 51.08c per litre. 

The agri-input support payment remains at 6.5c per litre for all milk supplied in December, including volumes in fixed milk price schemes, and a sustainability action payment of 0.5c per litre is being paid monthly on all milk supplied in 2022 to recognise specific sustainability actions being undertaken on farms.

The total price paid out to farmers includes a seasonality payment of 4c per litre that will be paid on all creamery milk volumes supplied in December that meet quality criteria.

The board of Tirlán has also decided to pay an additional sustainability bonus of 1c per litre on all milk volumes supplied in 2022, in recognition of the "significant commitment to sustainability" shown by its suppliers.

The bonus will be paid on a flat rate basis on all litres of milk supplied to Tirlán in 2022, including contracted volumes to autumn calving and liquid milk schemes and all volumes in fixed milk price schemes.

Historic highs

Tirlán chair John Murphy said that 2022 was a year of "historic highs" on global dairy markets. 

"However, in recent months, there has been a significant reduction in market returns. The board has chosen to support the milk price at current levels since October, despite market returns continuing to weaken.

“We recognise the significant investments in sustainability that our suppliers are undertaking on their farms. Today’s announcement of a sustainability bonus for all 2022 milk supplies is worth over €6,000, on average, to milk suppliers. 

"This will be a welcome cash flow boost during a particularly high-cost spring period on farms."

Mr Murphy said that the board will continue to closely monitor the negative trends in dairy markets, "impacted by various factors including food price inflation, high farm input costs, rising global milk supply, and environmental constraints". 

Read More

Carbery maintains December milk price and confirms 2022 bonus 

More in this section

Freshly processed milk Carbery maintains December milk price and confirms 2022 bonus 
TDs to debate bill for establishing agri-food regulator TDs to debate bill for establishing agri-food regulator
Grazing cows. Genetic index to rank cattle on emissions
#Farming - Agribusiness#Farming - Dairy
Beautiful countryside in Roscommon, Ireland.

Ministers meet with Coillte to discuss controversial forestry deal

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.27 s