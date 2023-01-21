My new year's new look

My new year's new look

If truth be told, I was tired of being thought of as a clueless member of the farming fraternity, but it's coming in handy this week in the snow, writes Denis Lehane.

Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 11:05
Denis Lehane

I've grown a beard. I thought you should know.

It was around the New Year that I got it into my head that I needed a beard on my face.

I felt that such a hairy display on my chin for 2023 might present to the world the illusion that I could be a man of great intelligence, a man of serious purpose.

If truth be told, I was tired of being thought of as a clueless member of the farming fraternity.

I felt if I had a beard on my chin like Frederick III, the former German Emperor, the laughing might stop.

Giant Haystacks, the famous wrestler, had a beard and nobody laughed at him.

The godfather of brainboxes himself, Albert Einstein, had a beard. Or at least he had some class of a moustache, which is the same thing really, if push came to shove.

Anyhow, a beard it would be, and so I got to work once the sprouts and turkey had gone down the hatch.

Now, of course, in the beginning, I had a terrible fear that it might go wrong. That the whole thing might blow up in my face.

Yerra, like every new venture in life, I felt there was a certain degree of risk involved. But I persevered.

And today, I'm proud to report that, by avoiding the razor for a number of weeks, a beard has now grown where once a bare chin stood out.

Containing white and orange, as well as black hair, my beard is a multi-coloured assortment of bristle.

It's a sight to behold, and that's no word of a lie - but it's coming in mighty handy this past week in the snow.

If I were an animal up the fields someplace, and if you could find me in between the furze, I would most certainly be classed as a mixed breed. If I were a pony, I could well be a piebald.

If truth be told, I'm very proud of my hairy chin, and I will refuse to leave the house without it. Where I go, my beard goes. It's as simple as that.

And when I do go out into the elements, the cold, the wind and the rain has no effect on me.

The other day while walking from my jeep to the cattle mart, this bare-faced individual commented on the unpleasant nature of the weather.

"My good man," says I, as I massaged my magnificent beard.

"With this thing hanging from my chin, I'm oblivious to all that nature can throw. I'm sheltered from all harm."

In a sense, my new beard was my new year's resolution.

I resolved to start the new year with a new beard, and so it has come to pass.

And unlike other New Year's Resolutions that might involve the purchase of a new tractor, the loss of a few pounds in weight, or the forced abstinence from alcoholic beverages, a new beard is a relatively benign and inexpensive promise to make to yourself.

It can be done at the drop of a hat. In fact, it can be done without thinking.

And I'm happy to report today, as I look into the mirror, that it can make a man look right intelligent. Even if behind the beard, he's as thick as two short planks.

More in this section

Close-up image of Guernsey cow head, fawn and white, eye Two-week farm safety inspection campaign focused on livestock handling begins on Monday 
Close-up photo of female farmer's hands using laptop next to combine harvester machine Farmers reminded of Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme claim deadlines 
Sustainability bonus for Tirlán suppliers as December milk price confirmed Sustainability bonus for Tirlán suppliers as December milk price confirmed
#Farming Columns
<p>Photographed at the launch of the Dairygold Grassroots Sustainability Bonus are: Dairygold chief executive Conor Galvin; Dairygold head of sustainability Orlaith Tynan; Dairygold Signpost farmer Jimmy Cotter; Dairygold chair Sean O’ Brien; and Dairygold head of supply chain Billy Cronin.</p>

Dairygold launches €10m sustainability bonus for milk suppliers 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.254 s