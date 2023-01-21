My new year's new look

I've grown a beard. I thought you should know.

It was around the New Year that I got it into my head that I needed a beard on my face.

I felt that such a hairy display on my chin for 2023 might present to the world the illusion that I could be a man of great intelligence, a man of serious purpose.

If truth be told, I was tired of being thought of as a clueless member of the farming fraternity.

I felt if I had a beard on my chin like Frederick III, the former German Emperor, the laughing might stop.

Giant Haystacks, the famous wrestler, had a beard and nobody laughed at him.

The godfather of brainboxes himself, Albert Einstein, had a beard. Or at least he had some class of a moustache, which is the same thing really, if push came to shove.

Anyhow, a beard it would be, and so I got to work once the sprouts and turkey had gone down the hatch.

Now, of course, in the beginning, I had a terrible fear that it might go wrong. That the whole thing might blow up in my face.

Yerra, like every new venture in life, I felt there was a certain degree of risk involved. But I persevered.

And today, I'm proud to report that, by avoiding the razor for a number of weeks, a beard has now grown where once a bare chin stood out.

Containing white and orange, as well as black hair, my beard is a multi-coloured assortment of bristle.

It's a sight to behold, and that's no word of a lie - but it's coming in mighty handy this past week in the snow.

If I were an animal up the fields someplace, and if you could find me in between the furze, I would most certainly be classed as a mixed breed. If I were a pony, I could well be a piebald.

If truth be told, I'm very proud of my hairy chin, and I will refuse to leave the house without it. Where I go, my beard goes. It's as simple as that.

And when I do go out into the elements, the cold, the wind and the rain has no effect on me.

The other day while walking from my jeep to the cattle mart, this bare-faced individual commented on the unpleasant nature of the weather.

"My good man," says I, as I massaged my magnificent beard.

"With this thing hanging from my chin, I'm oblivious to all that nature can throw. I'm sheltered from all harm."

In a sense, my new beard was my new year's resolution.

I resolved to start the new year with a new beard, and so it has come to pass.

And unlike other New Year's Resolutions that might involve the purchase of a new tractor, the loss of a few pounds in weight, or the forced abstinence from alcoholic beverages, a new beard is a relatively benign and inexpensive promise to make to yourself.

It can be done at the drop of a hat. In fact, it can be done without thinking.

And I'm happy to report today, as I look into the mirror, that it can make a man look right intelligent. Even if behind the beard, he's as thick as two short planks.