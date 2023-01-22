St Brigid's legacy celebrated through modern women in ag

The life of a saintly woman of the land will be celebrated with a new public holiday this year and a national dialogue on equality in agriculture, along with traditional customs associated with her inspiring story.

According to tradition, Saint Brigid, who ranks with Patrick and Colmcille, as a patron of Ireland, was born at Faughart, near Dundalk, around 454 and died 70 years later after a life of prayer, healing, feeding the poor and spreading Christianity.

She is said to have travelled around the country on a chariot, establishing convents and monasteries, including a celebrated centre of religion and learning for nuns and monks in Kildare, where she was the Abbess.

Saint Brigid has been venerated by Irish people for generations, especially those living in rural areas, where newborn girls, as well as churches, schools, holy wells, shrines, cemeteries and even GAA clubs were named after her. There are at least 43 townlands named Kilbride in her honour.

A patron of livestock, dairy production, chicken farmers, blacksmiths, ploughing, sheep farming, and many other activities well beyond the farm-gate, she was noted for her compassion, generosity, and miraculous powers.

Her feast day on February 1, about halfway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, has its origins in the ancient Celtic festival of Imbolc. It is seen as a time to look forward to brighter days, warmer weather, new growth on the land and the birth of farm animals.

Many sites associated with Saint Brigid, who is buried in Downpatrick, became places of annual pilgrimages. Water from holy wells dedicated to her were taken home and sprinkled on cattle and crops and in farm outhouses to protect them from harm or damage.

The new public holiday to mark her enduring legacy will be observed on the first Monday of February each year except where February 1 falls on a Friday in which case it will be observed on that day. February 6 is this year’s date.

Bishop Denis Nulty, Catholic Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin and Bishop Pat Storey, Church of Ireland Bishop of Meath and Kildare, jointly welcomed the news that “Brigid is being rightly, and long after time, acknowledged.”

“For people of faith, Saint Brigid represents that transition from paganism to Christianity in Celtic Ireland. In 480, she founded her monastery in Kildare, the church of the oak tree.

“Every school child knows the song of Brigid and how her cloak covered the area we know today as the Curragh, Saint Brigid’s Field. It is very appropriate that a new public holiday will honour her.

“As the secondary saint in Ireland to Patrick, for too long, she has been lost in his shadow,” they stated.

Redemptorist priest and historian Fr. John J. O Riordain, recorded in his book, Where Araglen Silently Flows, that rushes were also pulled, but never cut, at this time of the year to make St. Brigid's Crosses, "The crosses were placed not only in the home but in the out offices, especially the cow stalls, for St. Brigid was looked upon as a great woman for the cattle," he wrote.

Minister of State Martin Heydon, who campaigned with the Brigidine sisters in Kildare and others for recognition of Saint Brigid with a public holiday, has also revealed that work is already underway on plans for a major celebration in 2024.

“This will mark 1,500 years since Brigid’s death. The addition of a new public holiday to coincide with the date will provide a massive boost for the economy as we plan towards this international celebration,” he said.

Women in Agriculture Dialogue

Meanwhile, the Dialogue on Women in Agriculture in Portlaoise next Wednesday (St Brigid’s Day), will examine gender equality in farming and the agri-food sector generally.

Women account for only 13% of the total 130,216 farm holders in Ireland, according to the Central Statistics Office 2020 Census of Agriculture.

At the same time, the results showed there were 75,113 female farm workers equating to 27% of the total 278,600 in Ireland. This points to over 58,000 women in Irish farming without visibility or farm holder status.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the Programme for Government recognises the need to do more on gender equality and includes a commitment to developing and implementing a new strategy.

Food Vision 2030, the 10-year strategy for the agri-food sector, also recognises the important contribution of women to the long-term sustainability of the agri-food sector.

It includes actions to promote and improve gender balance at all levels, including at senior management and board level.

He said he had also brought forward specific support in the new CAP (2023-2027) to support women farmers’ carry-out investments on their holdings.

“Gender equality is a core principle of the European Union and a cross-cutting objective of the new CAP,” he said.

Minister McConalogue said the Dialogue event will be an important opportunity for the sector to engage on gender equality issues in agri-food, with particular attention on farming.

“The significant contribution of women to the agri-food sector in Ireland has not always been afforded the recognition it deserves, and I have been working to address that issue,” he said.

Deputy Niamh Smyth asked him in the Dail last December what plans he has “to change the over-representation of females at lower grades within farming bodies and their under-representation at senior positions within these same farming bodies.”

“While I have no responsibility for the running of farming bodies,” he said, “I would encourage them to do all they can to ensure there is a strong female representation at all elected positions.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett has meanwhile urged all women involved in farming to register and attend the National Dialogue on St Brigid’s Day.

The former Tánaiste and Minister for Agriculture Mary Coughlan will host the event, which will have discussions and workshops. The outcomes will be compiled into a report, which will feed into future policy.