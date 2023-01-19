Carbery maintains December milk price and confirms 2022 bonus 

Carbery has announced that it has maintained its milk price for December.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops: Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh, and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for December of 57.8c per litre, inclusive of VAT, 0.5c per litre somatic cell count bonus, and 0.5c per litre FutureProof sustainability bonus.

The board of Carbery has agreed to pay a 1c per litre bonus on all milk supplied in 2022.

Additionally, the board has approved an allocation of €10m to its stability fund.

The stability fund will continue to be used to support future milk price at times of market challenges.

A spokesperson for Carbery said that dairy markets have weakened over recent weeks due primarily to higher global milk output and weaker demand.

"Whilst the board has decided to maintain its December price, it continues to closely monitor market developments," the spokesperson added.

Other co-ops confirm December milk price

Lakeland Dairies was the first processor in recent days to announce its milk price for December supplies.

Lakeland confirmed that it has maintained the price of 58.85c per litre inclusive of Vat, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

This includes an input support payment of 1.5c per litre, inclusive of Vat, for all suppliers, including fixed milk price contracts.

In the Republic of Ireland, all fixed milk price contracts will receive an 8c per litre supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5c per litre input support payment.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has maintained the price of 47.5p per litre. This includes a supplementary input support payment of 1.5p per litre.

In Northern Ireland, all fixed milk price contracts will receive a 7p per litre supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5p per litre input support payment.

Milk suppliers will also receive the respective out-of-season scheme payments for December in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Lakeland is also making an additional payment to all suppliers for all litres of milk supplied in 2022, of 0.6c per litre plus Vat in the Republic and 0.5p per litre in the North.

Kerry Group has also announced its price for December milk price.

It has maintained its base price of 56c per litre, Vat included, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

At EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the price is 61.28c per litre.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for December, the milk price return inclusive of Vat and bonuses is 71.35c per litre.

Kerry Group will also pay an additional 1c per litre on December volumes as part of its contractual commitment.

Meanwhile, Dairygold has also maintained its December milk price at 57.5c per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and Vat.

This milk price equates to an average December farm gate milk price of 73.3c per litre, based on average December milk solids, achieved by Dairygold suppliers.

The quoted milk price for December based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 63c per litre.

In addition, Dairygold will pay a milk bonus of 1c per litre including Vat on all milk deliveries from suppliers for 2022.