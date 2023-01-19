Carbery maintains December milk price and confirms 2022 bonus 

Carbery has announced that it has maintained its milk price for December.
If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops: Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh, and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for December of 57.8c per litre, inclusive of VAT, 0.5c per litre somatic cell count bonus, and 0.5c per litre FutureProof sustainability bonus.
The board of Carbery has agreed to pay a 1c per litre bonus on all milk supplied in 2022.
Additionally, the board has approved an allocation of €10m to its stability fund.
The stability fund will continue to be used to support future milk price at times of market challenges.
A spokesperson for Carbery said that dairy markets have weakened over recent weeks due primarily to higher global milk output and weaker demand.
"Whilst the board has decided to maintain its December price, it continues to closely monitor market developments," the spokesperson added.