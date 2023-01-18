Semex develops index to identify lower emission breeding lines

Semex has developed an index to identify lower emission breeding lines.

The firm claims the index, which will measure methane efficiency, will reduce livestock greenhouse gas emissions by 20-30% by 2050.

Semex vice-president of research and innovation Michael Lohuis said that the company has been working with industry scientists to find a genetic solution to reduce methane emissions.

"For over five years, Canada's milk recording organisations, now under Lactanet, collected over 13m milk mid-infrared spectroscopy records," he said.

"Over 700,000 first lactation records were analysed by Lactanet geneticists in order to predict methane emissions for milk-recorded cows across Canada.

"The results showed that you can substantially reduce methane emissions with genetic selection.”

Clear-cut genetic solution

In April, Lactanet will publish methane efficiency breeding values that producers can use to reduce methane emissions in their herds, Semex said.

For genomic bulls, it is 70% reliable and genetic selection alone is estimated to reduce emissions 20-30% by 2050, the company claimed.

Semex’s global Elevate users will automatically receive a methane index on all genomic-tested females.

Additionally, an index will be available on Semex Holstein sires beginning in April.

This gives dairies a "clear-cut genetic solution and a faster conversion" to a lower methane herd, the company said.

Semex vice-president, corporate development Drew Sloan added that methane is "a global enemy", and that "the time is now" to genomically test your herd, "giving you the power to assess, monitor, and reduce methane".