Dutch no longer striving to maintain position for agri exports

It's official; the Netherlands no longer prioritises maintaining its position as one of the world’s biggest agri-food exporters.

“Export percentages are not a goal for us. Our goal is emission reduction and to restore nature,” said Minister for Nature and Nitrogen Policy Christianne van der Wal-Zeggelink.

In the transformation, she is unlikely to go easy on farmers. They crossed the line by visiting her home during their long-running nationwide protests against emission reduction and nature restoration plans that could reduce livestock in the Netherlands by a third over the next eight years.

“I am happy we live in a country in which people are allowed to protest, but the farmers have gone too far,” said Van der Wal-Zeggelink. “They have overstepped the boundaries of the law, and they have overstepped a moral boundary by coming to my home.” The government has set a nitrogen reduction target, based on EU regulations, which requires cuts of as much as 95% in emissions in some provinces.

Minister van der Wal-Zeggelink launched plans to buy out 2,000 to 3,000 high-emitter farmers located near nature reserves. This will be the “most generous” arrangement the government will offer, she said. “A more generous arrangement will not follow after this one.”

She hopes enough farmers will go for her voluntary farm buyout plan. But if not, expropriation of their lands is plan B.

“Dutch nature is in a really bad state,” she said. “We have to develop a new agricultural system. One that our nature can carry, one in which we sustain a good quality of our water, and in which the agricultural sector contributes to our climate goals.”

The country's ranking as the world's second-largest exporter of agricultural products (estimated at €104.7 billion in 2021) may end. But that may not be a big problem for the Netherlands, because only 1.3% of GDP is linked to agricultural goods, although agriculture takes up 58% of the land.

Irish farmers worried about climate action and environmental protection restricting them can console themselves by looking at the far worse predicament of their Dutch colleagues.

Because tidying up nitrogen emissions is only Round One of the transformation of the Netherlands. The country's water quality problem is even harder to solve. it was detailed recently by Wageningen University & Research. Wageningen is rated the world's best in agriculture and forestry in the QS World University Rankings.

The Wageningen report says the Netherlands has the worst water quality of all EU member states, with only 1% of waters assessed as "good".

And the Netherlands has only five years to improve water quality. By 2027, all EU member states must comply with the European Water Framework Directive (WFD).

In contrast, 50% of Ireland's rivers, 69% of lakes, and 36% of estuaries are in satisfactory ecological health.

In Finland, 78% of the water has ‘good status’.

Specialists from nature conservation organisations Natuurmonumenten and the World Wildlife Fund predict Dutch water quality will not make the grade in 2027, leaving the country open to EU fines of tens of millions of euros a year.

For years, Dutch rivers, canals, streams and lakes, have contained too many fertilisers and residues of chemicals such as pesticides. There are also large quantities of other pollutants and of microplastics.

Water pollution was substantially reduced in the Netherlands from the 1980s onwards, by more and better water treatment plants, and a pro-active manure policy. Industrial discharging decreased also. But nitrate and phosphate from agriculture soon began to increase again, and many new industrial substances are now detectable.

“The Netherlands is already the cesspit of Western Europe, with polluted water flowing into the country via streams and rivers,” says Peter Schipper of Wageningen Environmental Research. “And of course, we add to the pollution with our agriculture, industry, traffic and high population density.

"Anything was allowed anywhere, that’s why we are now running up against the limits of the water and soil system.”

Under WFD rules, if a water body fails on one criterion (chemical, nitrate, or ecological status), it fails to make the grade. It is mainly the ecological status that falls short in Dutch waters. After some improvement, half of the water bodies now meet the nitrogen and phosphate targets.

With experts blaming the leaching of fertilisers and pesticides from farms for one-third of the water quality failures, what water actions are Dutch farmers likely to face?

Wageningen experts predict water boards may stop draining some soils for agriculture, checking may increase of no-spray zones along ditches, and there might be purification measures at field edges, such as liming or adding iron-rich sludge in combination with crops that absorb phosphate.