75% of Irish beef heifers unproductive for an extra year

Calving suckler heifers between 23 and 26 months is a ‘win-win’ for extra profit and reduced carbon footprint, Teagasc Grange beef researcher Dr Colin Byrne told attendees the recent National Beef Conference.

He highlighted that the top 10% of commercial suckler enterprises and suckler research farms consistently and successfully have 100% calving between 23 and 26 months of age, compared to only 24% of beef heifers nationally: “This means that 75% of beef heifers in Ireland are unproductive for a year longer than they should be”.

Dr Byrne acknowledged that some farmers are apprehensive that earlier calving will leave the heifer not reaching full weight potential, hard to get back in-calf, having greater calving difficulty, and not lasting in the herd.

“There is no scientific evidence that calving between 23 and 26 months will reduce the mature weight of a cow," he said.

"In fact, Irish data from over 131,000 replacement heifers highlights that there is no significant difference in the mature weight of cows that calved for the first time at 23-26 months or 36-40 months of age”.

Dr Byrne emphasised that meeting growth (at least 1 kg per day) and weight-for-age (at least 280 kg at weaning, at least 380 kg at breeding) targets throughout the lifetime give a heifer the best chance of calving down and going back in-calf in a timely manner. Hitting such targets is also vital to ensure a heifer is sufficiently grown to reduce potential calving difficulty.

Pre-weaning growth of at least 1.2 kg/day should be targeted, to increase the number of heifers reaching puberty before breeding. Heifers should weigh 380-420kg at breeding, and 550-600kg at calving, depending on breed type.

“Bull selection is also critical when calving heifers between 23 and 26 months of age” explained Dr Byrne.

“Using artificial insemination on breeding heifers will give farmers the greatest choice of bulls and those with low calving difficulty and, most importantly, high reliability [greater confidence that the proportion of cows requiring assistance will not differ from the predicted] can be selected. Where a single stock bull is used on-farm, it is very difficult to have a suitable bull for use on both mature cows and heifers. AI should be considered for use on heifers”.

Bulls with less than 8% beef heifer calving difficulty, and 80% reliability, should be used on heifers for first breeding.

Research results show clear benefits of earlier calving. “Thirty-nine percent of heifers that calved between 23 and 26 months of age reached a fifth parity, in contrast to 0% of heifers reaching the same milestone if they calved for the first time between 36 and 40 months of age”.

Moreover, increasing the lifetime productivity of a cow reduces her rearing and production costs, and therefore improves the profitability of the suckler system.

Farmers should aim to ensure maiden heifers are pubertal well before the beginning of the breeding season.

“Heifers should have reached puberty two months prior to the start of planned breeding, to ensure that they have the best opportunity to conceive early in the breeding season”, said Dr Byrne. If a heifer is not pubertal, this significantly delays the date of first calving, because conception rates as low as 20% to 30% are observed following breeding at the first or second heats after puberty.

“Having heifers calve early in the calving season means that there is a greater period between calving and their second breeding season, meaning that, as a first-calver, the cow has more time to recover and return to cyclicity before breeding commences. This allows farmers to maintain a more compact calving pattern and to reduce the percentage of cows culled as empty from the herd,” explained Dr Byrne.

Research findings demonstrate heifers that calved in the first 21 days of their first-calving season had heavier calves at weaning, for the first six calvings, compared to those calving after day 21. Hence, ensuring heifers calve early in the season is a key driver of successful earlier calving, “promoting both longevity as a cow and maximising calf output through increased weaning weights”, said Dr Byrne.

He highlighted the importance of selecting replacement heifers from high milk-producing dams: “This will ensure that the heifer achieves a high average daily gain early in life, and that she is more likely to be a better milk-producing cow herself. Farmers should monitor the ADG of their potential replacement heifers during the first two to three months of life, as the plane of nutrition and resulting growth during this phase has a large influence on the timing of puberty. In comparison, the effectiveness of later dietary manipulations to influence age at puberty is relatively limited”.

Research at Teagasc Grange indicated that at 15 months, 80% of heifers that had grown at 1.2 kg/day were pubertal, compared to only 40% after growing at 0.6 kg/day between four and eight months of age.

Once scanned in-calf, heifers should remain on high-quality grazed grass until housing, to ensure that they are "fit and not fat" pre-calving, advised Dr Byrne. “Ideally, heifers should be penned separately from cows, to reduce bullying. Ensuring that all heifers have enough feeding and lying space is also important to maintaining feed intake.

A suitable pre-calving mineral is vital to reduce the risk of dystocia, calf vigour problems, and post-calving infection and metabolic disorders. After calving, heifers should be given good quality feed to help them meet their energy demands. If housed indoors, they should be given high-digestibility grass silage [more than 70% dry matter digestibility], and concentrates should be considered if silage is of poor quality,or if BCS is very low. Heifers not consuming enough energy will have delayed cyclicity and may be slower to go back in-calf”.

Citing a case study of a 40-hectare, spring-calving, suckler calf-to-weaning system, Dr Byrne said the net margin per cow is only €38 per calving at 36 months of age, compared to €152 if calving at 24 months, a 75% difference.

Dr Byrne also highlighted that greater output from calving at 24 months compared to 36 months of age means greenhouse gas emissions are associated with more kilograms of live weight. “This means that per kg of output, the CO2 equivalents are lower for 24 versus 36 month calving systems, 11.2kg versus 12.7kg, per kg of live weight.”