Tullamore Show reports 2022 profit of €115,000

Tullamore Show chair Joseph Molloy said at the recent AGM that it had been a "joy" for the show to return to the Butterfield Estate in 2022.
Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show announced its post-lockdown return in 2022 at Lisnagree Farm owned by Jim and Catherine Geoghegan, in Streamstown, Co Westmeath. Picture: Jeff Harvey.

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 09:09
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The committee of Tullamore Show has said 2022 was its "most successful show" with a profit of €115,000 reported.

Tullamore Show chair Joseph Molloy said at the recent AGM that it had been a "joy" for the show to return to the Butterfield Estate in Blueball, Co Offaly in August 2022, following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Molloy had previously said that the two years of the pandemic prior to the show in 2022 had been "a tough two years for us, and the uncertainty has certainly brought its challenges". 

He added that in 2022, some of the highlights included there being record-breaking entries in the livestock section, along with there being a revamped equine section.

The chair paid tribute to Anne Marie Butterfield and Stephen McQuade of the Butterfield Estate and all other landowners associated with the show for their continuous support.

Michael Kinsella of BCA Accountants outlined at the AGM that with the exceptional weather conditions experienced, there was an increase in spectators but also a sharp rise in running costs, resulting in a profit for 2022 of €115,000.

Meanwhile, also at the AGM, a number of officers were elected for 2023: chair Joseph Molloy, vice-chair John Kenna, secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, treasurer Rodney Cox, and PRO Brenda Kiernan. 

Mr Molloy said that the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show will return to the Butterfield Estate this year on Sunday, August 13. 

Baby calves in a barn

Producing calves for profitable dairy-beef is key focus of conference this week

