UCC study says tillage and sheep are best placed for the future

Of the farm sectors in Ireland, those in tillage are best placed for the future, according to research that took into account not just incomes, but also quality of life, well-being, stress, farm business continuity, generational renewal, isolation, social interaction, and access to services.

This kind of research has been driven by recognition that environmental or economic sustainability is difficult to achieve, without attending to the social dimensions of everyday lives.

The findings have just been published, but were based on the national farm survey results of 2018.

The annual national farm survey has been expanded over time. A small number of additional questions on farmer well-being were included in 2018. Analysis of the answers has now led to tillage farmers being rated tops for the newly developed Farmer Sustainability Index (FSI), ahead of sheep farmers, with beef farmers rated lowest, but only just ahead of dairy farmers.

Young farmers, in general, are rated tops for FSI, ahead of middle-aged farmers, with old farmers (over 60) bringing up the rear.

Geographically, farmers in the southeast are rated highest, just ahead of the west and midlands. Bringing up the rear are farmers in the southwest, behind border farmers, with farmers in the mid-west, and in Dublin and the mid-east, equally placed in the middle rankings.

The research was carried out by Mary Brennan, Emma Dillon, and David Meredith of Teagasc, with Thia Hennessy of UCC.

The authors said several factors may account for variations in well-being and social sustainability.

They noted that the income performance of the tillage sector had remained strong, compared to dry stock farmers, with tillage farmers experiencing an increase in average income in 2018, up 13% year-on-year, into second place behind the dairy sector.

On the other hand, 40% of cattle farm households were categorised as not financially viable, and neither the farmer nor their spouse had off-farm employment. In addition, 53% of older farmer households were categorised as economically vulnerable, in comparison to 17% of younger farmers, and 18% of middle-aged farmers. In the Border region, 43% of farm households were classified as vulnerable, the highest across all regions.

Although cattle and tillage farmers in the survey indicated they experienced similar proportions of stress (55.4% and 56.7%, respectively), a higher proportion of cattle farmers experienced a deteriorating sense of security compared to tillage farmers (37.5% and 20.8%, respectively).

The authors noted that a higher proportion of cattle farmers live alone (26%), compared to tillage farmers (19%).

However, the risk to generational renewal was marginally higher for tillage farmers, with 22% over the age of 60 not having identified a farm successor, compared with 18.5% of cattle farmers over 60.

However, 23% of cattle farmers over 60 intended to retire or reduce output within five years, compared to only 8.5% of tillage farmers over 60. So when interpreting the risk to generational renewal, it must be taken into account that tillage farmers planning to continue were less likely to have established their plans for farm succession.

Dairy farmers and young and middle-aged farmers returned the highest scores for farm business continuity, which took into account the economic vulnerability of the household, and plans for farm succession, as well as business continuity. Sheep farmers and older farmers recorded the lowest scores.

These results are unsurprising, because dairy farms consistently return higher family farm income, whereas 48% of sheep farmers were categorised as ‘economically vulnerable’ in 2018 (operating a non-viable farm business, and neither the farmer nor spouse working off-farm).

Issues of isolation and difficulty in accessing public services were found to be most prevalent in the cattle sector, in older farmers, and in the Border region. The risk of isolation also increased with age.

The Border region has been challenged by socioeconomic barriers and poor economic cohesiveness over many decades, compounded by persistent infrastructural weaknesses.

But sheep farmers were winners for "comfort", whereas dairy farmers returned the lowest score in this compilation of the effects of long working hours, stress, and a deteriorating sense of security.

The survey findings indicate dairy farmers experienced the highest level of occupational stress and long working hours, and were second only to cattle farmers regarding a deteriorating sense of security.

These rankings are in line with previous work–life balance research. For example, 2020 research in Norway indicated that sheep farmers had high levels of satisfaction with their job, suggesting they are more driven by farm performance and by lifestyle than by financial rewards.

Other Teagasc research in 2021 indicated the probability of stress is higher for dairy, cattle and tillage farmers than for sheep farmers, with dairy farmers more likely to experience stress from workload than others, and perhaps increasingly so after output and herd sizes increased significantly in recent years, leaving 54% of dairy farmers working more than 50 hours per week, the highest workload of all farm systems.

Categorised by age, old farmers (over 60) had the highest "comfort" values in the survey. While geographically, farmers in the south-west had the lowest scores for "comfort", by a substantial margin. This is linked to 54% of farmers in the south-west reporting working more than 50 hours per week, 72% reporting stress, and 48% reporting a deteriorating sense of security.

Assessment of well-being indicated older farmers were worst placed, in stark contrast to the more general population, in which life satisfaction and subjective well-being do not decline with age. Nevertheless, older farmers reported lower stress, lower deterioration in security, and a better work-life balance than younger cohorts.

But the ability to access services, and plans for farm continuity, were lowest for older farmers.

To assess farm continuity, survey respondents were asked about their plans five years on, and if they had chosen a successor.

Dairy farmers scored best for farm continuity, but have the lowest sustainability when factors relating to work–life balance are considered.

Geographically, it was the poor findings for farm continuity and social connections in more isolated regions that gave the authors cause for worry, saying they highlighted potential risks to the continuation of family farms, particularly for sheep and cattle enterprises, and farms located in the West and Midlands.