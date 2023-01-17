Calls for ACRES to better support bird habitats

Public representatives have sought better access to the agri-climate rural environment scheme, ACRES, for farmers with designated lands and breeding birds in the winter.

According to Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) officials, applications to install riparian buffer zones from farmers with designated lands, such as special areas of conservation (SACs), had to be blocked, because of the short window for applications to the first tranche of ACRES.

They were blocked because officials were unable to deal with individual requests to get prior consent on fencing off riverside zones in designated lands.

Independent Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has said many farmers can fence off a riparian zone of up to two hectares, and get €3,000 from ACRES. But if the land is designated, they cannot erect the fence.

"Tweaking on fencing in designated areas has to be done before the next ACRES. It is making it virtually impossible for those farmers", he said in a recent Dáil debate.

For ACRES, the riparian buffer zones are permanently fenced off to protect water quality, by intercepting the loss of sediment and nutrients from soils. They can be created adjacent to small streams, surface drains, rivers, lakes, or ponds. They are targeted to areas at high risk of the loss of phosphorus and sediment through overland flow and surface runoff.

However, they involve permanent fencing, an action requiring prior consent on many of the designated areas for the protection of certain habitats and species (such as SACs and Special Protection Areas, SPAs).

Some 35,000 farmers nationally are affected by designations. Ireland’s SPA Network encompasses over 597,000 hectares of marine and land habitats. The areas chosen as SAC in Ireland cover about 1,350,000 hectares, of which about 53% is land, the remainder being marine or large lakes.

There are also measures in ACRES to support farmland breeding waders and geese and swans. Waders suffered severe population declines over recent years of lapwing, redshank, snipe and curlew. They depend largely on extensive farming systems.

Farmers undertaking the waders and geese and swans measures in ACRES allocate undisturbed foraging areas to support overwintering these birds (which include the whooper swan, Greenland white-fronted goose, barnacle goose, and Brent goose). They arrive in Ireland in September before returning north to breed.

However, it is only in certain geese and swan and breeding wader hotspot mapped areas that ACRES participants can apply for this part of the scheme (and thus be eligible for Tier 1 priority entry to ACRES). The maps are restrictive, according to Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice, who said such birds are appearing in places where people have never seen them before.

Farmers can choose from a range of ACRES actions, all designed to address climate, biodiversity and environmental issues. Participants apply on a tranched or phased basis.

The first tranche of ACRES opened for applications on October 17 and closed on December 7. More than 46,000 applications were received. It was designed to take 30,000 in the first tranche, but it was oversubscribed by about 16,000.

Applicants are anxiously waiting to see if they are successful. Many farmers have depended significantly in recent years on payments from agri-environmental schemes such as ACRES.

According to the DAFM, taking all eligible applicants into the scheme would present a number of challenges, including the budget for ACRES. However, those who did not get in the first tranche can reapply in the second and subsequent tranches.

The Government has committed funding of €1.5 billion over the duration of the scheme to 2027.