Beef markets steadying - but at what level?

After a very strong "take off" for the early weeks of the New Year, the trade for beef animals at the factories has steadied after reaching the higher altitude at which it is floating smoothly.

The prices on offer have stabilised, retaining the gains since the beginning of the month and showing signs of being just very slightly sharper at the upper end of the price range, particularly for the higher-quality animals.

On the price front, the steers are moving this week on a quoted base of 505 cents/kg in general, with some deals for up to 510 cents/kg being reported from around the upper regions of the country in particular.

It is hard to get above 510 cents/kg base, although some suppliers are trying a hard deal approach and targeting 515 cents/kg with limited success.

The heifer trade is generally running at a 10 cents/kg premium over the steers. Base quoted price at most of the factories is 515 cents/kg, with up to 520 cents/kg being paid for a good percentage of the intake.

There are some reports of 525 cents/kg being achieved, but it is not widely available.

The young bulls are now running at prices on par with the equivalent grade steer and ranging 510-520 cents/kg for R grade, with the intake continuing similar or slightly up on this time last year.

There hasn't been a sight of a cloud in the sky over the cow trade for several months, and they continue to benefit from the super strong demand from the catering and manufacturing sectors, which looks a good bet to last well into the future months.

The R-grade cows are making up to 470 cents/kg, retaining the recovery of the slight dip during the later months of last year, while the intake remains very strong in comparison to previous years.

Total intake at the factories for 2022 was 1.82m head, an increase of 7.7 per cent on 2021, which left the supply around 70,000 head short of the intake for 2018, which was 1.89m head.

The prediction for 2023 is for a decline of around 60,000 head in supply available for the processing plants. Producers will be hoping that it will be enough to keep pressure on the factories to maintain prices.

Given the continuing strength of market demand for beef, and the addition of the Chinese market, the prospects for 2023 have to be seen as positive, as far as can be envisaged at the present.

The increase in the supply continued last week with the intake lifting to 33,760 head. At 1,500 more than the same week in 2022, the increase was entirely due to the stronger supply of cows at 7,895 head compared to 6,300 head in 2022.

The steers contributed 11,109, heifers 10,512 and young bulls 3,816 head, each on par with last year.