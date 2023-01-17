Confidence falls as lamb prices take a battering

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 15:48
Martin Ryan

The market for lambs has hit a state of turmoil after the processors slashed the prices for this week's intake, driving confidence to a new low among breeders.

Several of the plants did not quote for supplies for the early days of this week - driving further fear into suppliers - and those showing their hand reduced their official quotes by 20 cents/kg to 40 cents/kg.

Prices are now well below this time last year. In the meantime too, the cost of bought-in meal has almost doubled, while the costs in every other category of production have also rocketed.

Suppliers are pointing out that those who bought stores through the late autumn for finishing are now suffering heavy losses.

The processors are blaming more competitive lamb from New Zealand and the UK undermining their markets over the recent weeks.

The limited number of plants quoting for the early days of this week offered 580 cents/kg. However, most of the suppliers were reporting that 600-615 cents/kg was generally being paid by the factories to secure supplies.

In contrast to the trade at the factories, some of the live sales at the marts on Monday were slightly improved.

The road conditions on Monday did have an impact on entries, and smaller numbers on offer probably benefited the trade.

There were 300 head on offer at Kilkenny on Monday. The prices were slightly improved. The top price was €151 paid for a pen of 14 butcher's lambs weighing 54kg.

A lot of 20 weighing 53kg sold for €150, with a pen of 12 weighing 52kg making €146 and a lot of ten weighing 51kg selling at €140. The factory-type lots sold for up to €83 over.

#Farming - Beef and Sheep
Baby calves in a barn

Producing calves for profitable dairy-beef is key focus of conference this week

READ NOW
