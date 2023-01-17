Producing a calf for profitable dairy-beef is key focus of conference this week

The DairyBeef 500 Spring Conference will take place at two venues this month.

The event will be of interest to both dairy farmers who want to produce more saleable calves, and beef farmers who have dairy calf-to-beef enterprises.

The first event takes place this Thursday, January 19, at 7pm at the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, with the conference repeated next week on Thursday, January 26, at the Charleville Park Hotel, Charleville, Co Cork.

With a key focus on producing a calf for profitable dairy-beef, presentations on the performance of the DairyBeef 500 Campaign monitor farmers and the dairy-beef demonstration farm in Teagasc Grange will outline the key management decisions to ensure calves perform throughout their lives to achieve a high level of profitability on farm.

An overview of the profitability of DairyBeef 500 demonstration farms will also be provided, highlighting how farmers navigated high input prices over the course of 2022, while also detailing some of the technologies being adapted at farm level to insulate these farm businesses from future input price shocks.

Improving the beef merit of calves

Speaking in advance of the conferences, Alan Dillon, co-ordinator of the Teagasc DairyBeef 500 Campaign said: “There will be presentations and discussion from both dairy farmers outlining how they have improved the beef merit of their calves and encouraged repeat business from beef farmers, and also presentations from calf-to-beef farmers on what they look for when purchasing calves from dairy farms.”

A panel discussion will follow including representatives from Bord Bia, Dovea, Munster Bovine, and ICBF on the future direction of dairy calf-to-beef production in Ireland with an increasing emphasis on the need to improve the beef merit of the calves that dairy herds are looking to sell.

The panel will outline the current state of play of dairy-beef production nationally, while also highlighting why change is needed in terms of the beef being produced from the dairy herd to aid marketability, efficiency, sustainability, and profitability.

The use of breeding tools, such as the Dairy Beef Index (DBI) and Commercial Beef Value (CBV) will also be discussed as pathways to improve the profitability, efficiency, and viability of dairy beef production into the future.