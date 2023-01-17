Farmer views on sustainability sought as part of research project

Farmers nationwide are being encouraged to take part in a survey about challenges and opportunities for Irish agriculture, relating mainly to sustainability and the bioeconomy.

ICOS, the policy and representative body for the co-op sector, has launched the survey as part of a research project being funded by the Golden Jubilee Trust, the philanthropic trust whose objective is to improve and develop all aspects of Irish agricultural and rural life.

Farmers from all sectors and farm sizes are invited to take part in the survey which is on the ICOS website, is entirely confidential, and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Bioeconomy workshop

The research project follows from a recent gathering of co-op industry leaders and environmental experts at an initial national bioeconomy workshop, organised by ICOS, which discussed the progress already being achieved by the industry and the potential for this to be further accelerated.

From that meeting, ICOS is establishing a ‘co-operative framework’ for Irish co-ops to share information and best practice on sustainability and the bioeconomy.

The results of the research will be combined with the recommendations of the national bioeconomy workshop and the co-operative framework intended to drive strategy and a series of measures that ICOS will deliver in 2023 and onwards.

ICOS bioeconomy executive John Brosnan commented: "It’s essential for us to hear directly from farmers in every community across Ireland so that their views can be included in our future co-op processes aimed at ensuring the sustainability of Irish agriculture now and for the future.

"This forms part of our larger research programme into farmer attitudes and intentions on sustainability measures and the bioeconomy generally which has been supported by the Golden Jubilee Trust."

Mr Brosnan said that implementing projects centred around bioeconomy principles will allow for greater value to be unlocked from the food, feed, fibres, chemicals, fuels, and energy that can be derived from the land, crops, and natural resources.

"What was once considered a ‘waste’ is now a valuable by-product or co-product," he continued.

"By moving towards new business models, the ‘win-win’ of helping climate, biodiversity and water quality can be coupled with greater economic return and sustainability for farmers and agriculture in general.”