48 acres for sale on shores of Lough Derg

The lands around Lough Derg are as sought-after for their shoreline onto one of Ireland’s great navigable lakes as they are for their fertile lands.

Substantial tracts of land in this neck of the woods don’t come up too often so when they do, there should be good deal of interest along with it.

Nenagh-based auctioneers REA Eoin Dillon are currently offering a very interesting 48-acre holding with extensive lakeshore frontage, which is located approximately one kilometre from the charming village of Terryglass. This latter village is one of the jewels along the shoreline at the upper (northern) end of the lake and is a hot spot for potential tourism development.

With its lakeshore location, there may be some amongst the interested parties who dream of having a place to moor their boat or of looking at a lakeside tourism venture.

According to the selling agents, however, the chances of achieving either would be quite slim, so the bulk of interest in this holding is likely to come from the agriculture sector in an area that is dominated by dairying and beef cattle.

“The land quality is mixed,” says selling agent Eoin Dillon. “The good land is to the front and the poor land is down by the lake.”

The acres down by the lakeshore consist of tracts that have no agricultural value, he says. However, there are plenty of good quality sections too, and this is in an area where recent sales have registered prices in the region of €16,000 per acre.

“There would be just over 17 acres of good land,” says Eoin. “Then, there would be about six acres of relatively good land and then 23.65 acres of the poor land along by the lakeshore.... So, the land quality is roughly half and half, you could say – half of it being good or reasonable and the other half being of little or no agricultural use.”

There are no entitlements with the property, which has good road frontage and which has mains water and electricity. The interest level in the property is difficult to gauge at this point as it is brand new to the market.

The price guide is €450,000. At just over €9,000 per acre, it seems to be hitting the right pitch, taking into account the mixture of land quality and its rarity.