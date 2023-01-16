BT Young Scientist: A sweeter way to treat equine parasites

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2023 Teagasc Special Award presented by Assistant Director of Research Declan Troy to Aine Shortall and Kate Whyte, Moate Community School Co Westmeath for the project 'A Sweeter Way to Treat Equine Parasites' in the Biological & Ecological Category. Picture: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography 2023

Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 16:03

A project investigating the potential of herbs as an alternative to anthelmintics in preventing parasites in horses , has won one of this year's top prizes at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).

Transition year students Aine Shortall and Kate Whyte from Moate Community School, Co Westmeath, were named the winners of the Teagasc award at a special ceremony at the RDS on Friday (January, 13). 

The students trialled a number of different herbs to reduce populations of parasites such as lungworm, redworm and liver fluke in horses and created a nutritious horse treat containing common herbs to act as a natural equine worm treatment. The herbs they used were slippery elm, fennel, thyme and mint. 

The students fed the horses a treat each day for five days and measured the faecal egg count over a two-week period. They found that the combined treatment, including all four herbs but with a greater quantity of mint, was the most effective, with a decrease of 92% in the faecal egg count.

The students said that as horse owners, they were motivated to find a chemical-free alternative for treating equine parasites. 

They were advised by their teachers, Irene O'Sullivan and Mairead Cusack. Orla Keane, a research officer at Teagasc Grange, advised the students on the methodology.

The Teagasc special award winners also placed second in the Intermediate Group in the Biological and Ecological Sciences category.

The Teagasc special award at BTYSTE, which is chosen by a team of judges at BTYSTE, is awarded to the project that best demonstrates a thorough understanding of the science of agricultural or food production, or the use of science to improve technologies available to agricultural or food production.

Another project by students at Loreto Secondary School, Dublin, won the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine award for their project ‘Can we save the Common Ash?’. 

Teagasc forestry researcher Dheeraj Rathore supported the project by giving advice and providing access to plant material, ash genotypes and fungal cultures.

