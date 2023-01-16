Legal advice: Can I live with my ex-wife without risking another messy separation?

Dear Stephen,

I am a farmer and have been living with my partner for almost seven years in my house, which is next to my farm.

I inherited the farm from my father, who passed away a number of years ago. My partner is financially independent and owns her own properties, which are rented.

We were both previously married and are both divorced prior to living together, and our children are adults and no longer live with us.

As my partner has no interest in the farm, we have decided to enter into a cohabitant agreement which I have been told prevents my partner from potentially having rights over the farm. Is this correct?

Dear Richard,

You and your partner would potentially be classified as cohabitants pursuant to the Civil Partnership and Certain Rights of Cohabitants Act 2010.

A cohabitant is a person who lives together with another person, who is not related to them within the prohibited degrees of relationship - such as parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren, or nieces/nephews - as a couple in an intimate and committed relationship, and is not married to, or a civil partner of, that person.

The Act gives certain legal rights upon the break-up of the relationship to long-term cohabitants, referred to as a "qualified cohabitant" for the purposes of the Act.

To be qualified as cohabitants, the parties must be living together for a least five years if they have no children, or two years if they do have children, and if previously married, you have to be separated or divorced for at least two of the last three years. I believe you will be classified as a cohabitant in the circumstances.

Under the legislation, a qualified cohabitant may apply to the court for certain orders:

An order that a lump sum financial settlement has to be paid;

An order for maintenance;

An order that you have an entitlement to a share of the others’ pension, known as a pension adjustment order;

An order that property can be transferred from one to another, known as a property adjustment order.

Before making such an order, the court will factor in the following:

The financial circumstances, needs and obligations of each cohabitant.

The rights of others, including the rights of spouses, former spouses, civil partners, former civil partners and dependent children of either partner.

The duration and nature of the relationship; and the contribution made by each, financial and otherwise.

Yes, you are correct that the parties may enter into a Cohabitants Agreement to provide financial arrangements in the event of the breakup of your relationship, which would potentially prevent your partners from having rights over the farm.

For such an agreement to be valid, the following conditions must be met:

Both parties have to obtain independent legal advice, or you have received legal advice together and have waived the right to independent legal advice;

The agreement must constitute a contract and complies with the law of contracts;

The agreement has been signed by each of you.

It should be noted you may contract out of the cohabitant legislation by means of a Cohabitants Agreement.

It should be noted Cohabitants Agreements are enforceable by the court, but the court may set them aside or vary the agreement if the enforcement of the agreement would cause serious injustice.

I would advise you both to get legal advice from a solicitor and ask for them to prepare the appropriate agreement.

It is essential that both of you understand the terms of the agreement and are satisfied that this will reflect your wishes in the event of the relationship breaking down, or on the death of one of the parties.

Stephen Coppinger, is a solicitor practising at Walsh & Partners Solicitors, 17 South Mall, Cork, and 88 Main Street, Midleton, Co Cork. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate, and family law.

