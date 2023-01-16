Calf-rearers at the ready - it's 3...2...1 for success in 2023

The calf is the future of your business, so it is critical to get the basics right from Day One. Whether you have dairy replacements, or you are running a dairy calf-to-beef system, careful attention should be paid to ensure the calf matures into a profitable, productive animal.

Regardless of your farming system, newborn calves have fundamental requirements that are quite similar in order for them to grow and thrive.

Five key areas to focus on are:

Colostrum;

Early life nutrition;

Rumen development;

Environment and immunity;

Successful weaning Colostrum.

3-2-1 to calf health

The first few hours of a calf’s life are critical in determining its future health.

Good-quality, clean colostrum given at the right time, and in the right amount, provides a foundation for success during any calf-rearing season.

The calf’s immune system is not fully functional in the first few weeks of life. As a result, the calf needs antibodies from the colostrum to protect it against pathogens and disease. The calf’s ability to absorb these antibodies is at its highest in the first hour of life, so it is important to get colostrum into the calf as quickly and effectively as possible.

The absorption rate declines rapidly thereafter and will completely cease at 24 hours. Colostrum should be tested using a Brix refractometer. If you can’t measure, it you cannot manage it.

The golden rule is to get at least three litres of colostrum into the calf within two hours of birth for the first feed. This is the “3-2-1” rule. It is important to maintain this high standard for colostrum feeding throughout the entire calving season.

Early-life nutrition

Feed efficiency is especially important during the first six months of life. One of our targets is to double the birth weight by weaning. To achieve this, a 40kg calf needs to gain 0.6kg per day. During the first six months of life, the calf does not have a fully functioning rumen. It needs encouragement to develop for the calf to grow properly.

Current recommendations for feeding dairy calves are to offer 12-15% of the body weight in whole milk or milk replacer mixed at 125 grams per litre of water. This equals 6 litres per day. As calves grow, they will require more energy, so the volume or concentration must be increased.

During colder weather, calves will have a higher energy requirement because they will use a lot of energy to stay warm rather than put on weight. It is important to speak to your nutritionist or feed advisor to determine the correct levels of milk replacer to use during cold spells.

When it comes to milk replacers, it is important to know what you are purchasing. To achieve optimal growth rates, a milk replacer should contain 20-25% crude protein, 18-20% fat and less than 8% ash, and it should be matched to meet the desired growth targets.

Rumen development

At birth, the rumen is underdeveloped and cannot contribute to digestion. Only the abomasum of the calf is ready to digest the milk. The reticular groove bypasses the rumen and places the milk into the abomasum.

The opening and closing of the reticular groove is encouraged through a suckling action. Therefore, it is advisable that calves are fed on teats instead of buckets which places their heads in a downward position. Ideally, the calf feeders should be slightly elevated to make the calf stretch its neck muscles and force the reticular groove to work.

To develop the rumen papillae, we must provide the calf with concentrates, fibre and water to allow rumen microbes to grow and multiply. The calf will only eat small amounts in the first few weeks. It is important that they are offered a coarse ration from Day One.

As the calf starts to eat concentrate, they start to digest starch, which produces volatile fatty acids called propionic and butyrate.

The use of 8–10% of chopped straw as part of the calf concentrate can encourage rumen strength and papillae development. When forages are digested, they predominately produce volatile fatty acid such as acetate.

Feeds high in fibre give a warming effect to calves as acetate is produced. Acetic and propionic acids are absorbed through the rumen wall and are converted to metabolites as an energy source for growth. Butyric acid is not absorbed through the rumen wall, but it is converted to an energy source for rumen-wall growth.

Water should be available to calves, separate from milk, at all times. Any milk that is consumed bypasses the rumen and goes straight to the abomasum, so there is no water to aid the digestion of the calf concentrate in the rumen.

Environment

For calves to thrive, they must have a comfortable, dry space with good airflow, space and light. It is also best to keep calves in small groups of 10-15 per pen.

Hygienic practices around milk feeding is crucial. Cleaning all feeding equipment is necessary for maintaining healthy animals. Prioritise feeding younger animals first.

Watch out for draughts in calf sheds, because this can cause issues such as pneumonia and other illnesses. It is vital to keep fresh air circulating through the shed. If cobwebs are hanging around in a shed, that is a sure sign that there is bad airflow.

Good hygiene in calving pens is critical to preventing environmental scours. Calves require dry bedding at all times and like to be nestled down in the straw, so a deep bed is required. Test it out: Try kneeling down in the straw for two minutes. If your knees are damp after two minutes, a fresh dry bed is needed.

Successful weaning

For a successful weaning process, reduce stress and disease to minimise disruption of growth rates. Weaning should be done gradually by reducing the volume of milk or number of feeds over a period of seven to 14 days. If feeding a milk replacer twice a day, try replacing one of the meals with a feed of electrolytes instead to help reduce stress.

Keep an eye on the amount of concentrate a calf is consuming during the weaning process. Ideally, a calf should be eating one kilogramme of concentrate daily for three consecutive days before the calf is weaned.

A good rule of thumb: A calf should double its birth weight at weaning. Continue to offer chopped straw in calf racks. Try to feed chopped straw instead of hay because hay can give calves a pot belly.

All aspects of calf rearing require attention to detail that must be second to none. Speaking to your nutritionist to come up with a feeding plan that works for your herd, along with working with your local vet to create a health plan for vaccinations will lead to a successful calf-rearing season.