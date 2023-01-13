New Dairygold vice-chair elected 

Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited has announced the appointment of its new vice-chair.

Gerard O'Dwyer was elected as vice-chair of the board of directors on Friday.

Mr O’Dwyer, a dairy farmer from Brackile, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick has been a member of the Dairygold Limerick regional committee since 2011, the Dairygold general committee since 2014, and the Dairygold board since 2016.

He is also a director and former chair of Munster Bovine Group, director and former chair of the Co-operative Animal Health Limited (CAHL), and director of the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Mr. O’Dwyer holds a Diploma in Corporate Direction (Food Business) from University College Cork.

New chair

He joins Sean O'Brien who was elected as chair of Dairygold earlier this month.

Mr O’Brien succeeds John O’Gorman who served as chair of Dairygold for the past five years and recently stepped down having served the maximum term permitted on the Dairygold board.

Mr O’Brien, who is from Midleton, Co Cork, was elected to the Dairygold board in December 2020 and has been a member of the Dairygold East Cork regional committee since 2005 and the Dairygold general committee since 2010.

Mr O'Brien said that Dairygold has had a "remarkable period of growth and development", which has supported its members "to realise their on-farm ambitions".

“I look forward to working together with the board and management to contribute to Dairygold’s continued success," he added.

Mr O’Brien, a Nuffield scholar, holds a Diploma in Corporate Direction (Food Business) from University College Cork, and recently completed the Dairygold Sustainability Training Programme.