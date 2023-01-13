Farmers call for clarity on ACRES 'gap' support

There is an expected intake of 30,000 participants in this tranche of ACRES, leaving the rest who applied "in limbo".
Farmers call for clarity on ACRES 'gap' support

Agri-environmental scheme payments make up a "substantial part" of family farm income each year, particularly for low-income drystock farmers, the IFA said.

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 12:52
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said this week that his department is continuing to explore possible options to support all the 46,000 farmers who applied for the new agri-environmental scheme ACRES late last year.

Speaking after Mr McConalogue confirmed this at the Irish Farmers' Association's farming and climate summit in Thomond Park, IFA rural development chair Michael Biggins said this was positive, however, clarity is needed on how farmers will be supported. 

There is an expected intake of 30,000 participants in this tranche of ACRES, leaving the rest who applied "in limbo".

“We’ve known for some time now that the department is looking into some form of ‘gap’ payment for those who have applied for tranche 1, but are not successful," Mr Biggins said. 

"However, as to what that looks like, how much it will be, or how it will be administered, that has yet to be decided.

“Farmers cannot be left in limbo wondering if they will receive a payment at the end of the year."

Family farm income

Mr Biggins said that agri-environmental scheme payments make up a "substantial part" of family farm income each year, particularly for low-income drystock farmers.

"We’ve raised and highlighted the issue with the department for some time, and while it’s welcome that all options are being explored, farmers need greater clarity, and quickly, so they can plan for the months ahead," he said. 

"Whatever form of ‘gap’ support materialises must be simply administered and tangible, not purely token support and a box-ticking exercise.

“Every farmer who has made a valid ACRES application in tranche 1 must receive a payment in 2023, whether that’s a tranche 1 ACRES payment or a similar-sized ‘gap’/upfront tranche 2 payment, similar to the way REPS payments were in the past."

He added that with pressure on the sector to meet its climate ambitions, "it's important that farmers on the ground do not lose out". 

Read More

Farmers say no financial commitment from Government to meet emission targets

More in this section

Buying meat at a supermarket. 'Critical' that farm sustainability keeps pace with the sourcing needs of global customers
Freshly processed milk First processor announces price for December milk
Pig farmers suffered 'financial nightmare for the last year and a half' Pig farmers suffered 'financial nightmare for the last year and a half'
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>Milk prices were up 40%, while pig prices were up over 42%, and cereal prices increased by nearly 48% compared to November 2021.</p>

Some farm output prices see increase of over 40% 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.281 s