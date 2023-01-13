Farmers call for clarity on ACRES 'gap' support

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said this week that his department is continuing to explore possible options to support all the 46,000 farmers who applied for the new agri-environmental scheme ACRES late last year.

Speaking after Mr McConalogue confirmed this at the Irish Farmers' Association's farming and climate summit in Thomond Park, IFA rural development chair Michael Biggins said this was positive, however, clarity is needed on how farmers will be supported.

There is an expected intake of 30,000 participants in this tranche of ACRES, leaving the rest who applied "in limbo".

“We’ve known for some time now that the department is looking into some form of ‘gap’ payment for those who have applied for tranche 1, but are not successful," Mr Biggins said.

"However, as to what that looks like, how much it will be, or how it will be administered, that has yet to be decided.

“Farmers cannot be left in limbo wondering if they will receive a payment at the end of the year."

Family farm income

Mr Biggins said that agri-environmental scheme payments make up a "substantial part" of family farm income each year, particularly for low-income drystock farmers.

"We’ve raised and highlighted the issue with the department for some time, and while it’s welcome that all options are being explored, farmers need greater clarity, and quickly, so they can plan for the months ahead," he said.

"Whatever form of ‘gap’ support materialises must be simply administered and tangible, not purely token support and a box-ticking exercise.

“Every farmer who has made a valid ACRES application in tranche 1 must receive a payment in 2023, whether that’s a tranche 1 ACRES payment or a similar-sized ‘gap’/upfront tranche 2 payment, similar to the way REPS payments were in the past."

He added that with pressure on the sector to meet its climate ambitions, "it's important that farmers on the ground do not lose out".