Some farm output prices see increase of over 40% 

Agricultural input prices were up over 33% in the 12 months to November 2022, compared to the overall output price index being up 25.3% over the same period.
Milk prices were up 40%, while pig prices were up over 42%, and cereal prices increased by nearly 48% compared to November 2021.

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 11:40
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Some farm outputs saw price increases of over 40% in the 12 months to November 2022, according to newest figures from the CSO.

Milk prices were up 40%, while pig prices were up over 42%, and cereal prices increased by nearly 48% compared to November 2021.

Meanwhile, cattle prices increased by over 11% and poultry was up 7%, however, the price of sheep declined by over 6% in the year. 

Input prices

Agricultural input prices were up over 33% in the 12 months to November 2022, compared to the overall output price index being up 25.3% over the same period.

Input price increases were seen in fertiliser (94%), energy (36%), and feed (32%) over the last 12 months.

The annual terms of trade fell 6.1% when compared with November 2021.

On a monthly basis, agricultural input prices increased marginally (0.4%) when compared with October 2022.

November 2022 agricultural output prices were up by 0.8% in comparison with October 2022.

The monthly terms of trade increased by 0.4% when compared with October 2022.

Farmer's fears

Commenting on these figures, Irish Farmers' Association deputy president Brian Rushe said that while farmers experienced higher commodity prices last year, "the increases didn’t actually cover the increases in input costs, so farmers' margins were tightened again".

He said the fear in the farming community is that while input prices can go up quite quickly, they might not come down quite as fast, and the commodity prices may be slower to see increases, with farmers caught in that "lag".

Export figures show importance of farming

These CSO figures come the same week as Bord Bia published its Export Performance and Prospects report 2022/23, which showed record-high agri-food exports last year.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that this performance shows the importance of farming to the economy, and underlines the resilience of the agriculture sector as it came in a year when farmers were dealing with massive hikes in the cost of production.

Mr Cullinan added that, unlike some sectors, the agri-food sector “is embedded in every region and the return from exports generates activity in literally every rural parish”.

Dairy exports increase by 33% in 2022

<p>It was a positive year in terms of meat and livestock export performance, with exports growing by 15% in value to reach €4bn. </p>

